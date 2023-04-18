Discover Plymouth features State of the City address

Both events happened concurrently at the Community Center Dome April 15
April 15 marked a significant day for the city of Plymouth, as both the State of the City address and Discover Plymouth showcase took place concurrently. While the Discover Plymouth festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Plymouth Community Center Fieldhouse Dome, Mayor Jeff Wosje took the stage at 10 a.m. to give the State of the City address. Discover Plymouth included booths for Plymouth businesses and nonprofits, city officials, and a special area just for kids.
The state of Plymouth
Within his State of the City speech, Wosje highlighted several aspects of Plymouth, including updates on area businesses and city infrastructure, as well as the city’s public safety and public works departments.
Of Plymouth’s economy and businesses, Wosje said, “We’re proud to be part of a robust business community. Research from a survey showed 87 [percent of respondents] rated Plymouth as an excellent or good place to work.”
“Plymouth celebrated [the opening of] a variety of new restaurants and eateries this past year,” Wosje added, listing the Absheron Palace dining hall, Sweet Dreamzzz rolled ice cream parlor, and People’s Organic Cafe, which offers “coffee and locally sourced food”, as several examples.
“Our strong commercial sectors offer top quality, high-paying jobs and manufacturing industries, and also gives Plymouth the ranking of Minnesota’s fourth largest economy in the state,” Wosje said. “To support the development of homes, restaurants, and businesses, Plymouth continues to invest in high-quality infrastructure.”
Among this infrastructure investment, Wosje shared the city’s plans regarding the Highway 55 BRT corridor and improvements to County Road 73 that will “improve traffic flow, mobility, safety and transit efficiency.”
“We purchased a key piece of land that will allow us to realign County Road 73, south of Highway 55. The city was also awarded a $15 million federally raised grant to help facilitate the improvement,” Wosje said. “The project will add a pedestrian tunnel under Highway 55 for safer crossings, paved connections to regional trail systems, and bus platforms while on both sides of Highway 55.
“We’re also excited for the implementation of soon-to-be all-day bus service between Plymouth and Minneapolis, which is expected to begin in 2025 or 2026.”
Wosje further listed reconstruction projects planned for Gleason Lake Drive and the replacement of the Rockford Road bridge over Highway 169, a project that recently began construction.
On the theme of Public Works, Wosje took a moment to recognize Plymouth Public Works employees who “work diligently behind the scenes and commit to making sure we have safe, reliable drinking water and well-maintained sanitary sewer and storm sewer systems.”
Wosje shared that the city recently received a $2 million community grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for an upgrade at the Zachary Water Treatment Plant for the installation of “equipment that will increase efficiency, help reclaim water, and improve overall water conservation.”
“The project is expected to begin next year, and the plant will remain operational throughout the whole process,” Wosje said.
Of the Public Works department as a whole, Wosje said, “They do the work, they bolster our quality of life. We appreciate your service.”
One other department Wosje was sure to recognize in his address was Plymouth’s Public Safety.
“I believe quality of life begins with feeling safe in our community. And Plymouth is fortunate to have what I call the best first responders in the city,” Wosje said. “Ninty-six percent of residents [who responded to the community survey] said they feel safe in their neighborhoods.”
Wosje also shared that “the police department has taken one of its successful community engagement initiatives on the road,” the Community Conversations program. In this program, Wosje said “police staff visit with neighborhoods, cultural groups, faith-based organizations, nonprofits and more.”
“The efforts have encouraged meaningful dialogue, helped answer questions, and allowed the department to more effectively serve the community,” he said. “In other public safety news, results from the Community Survey show that 90 percent of residents rank fire prevention education in Plymouth as excellent or good. The fire staff are very excited for the completion of the long-awaited fire station projects. Last August we celebrated the opening of the newly renovated fire station three with a ribbon cutting, or more accurately a full fire hose decoupling, and open house.
“I’m pleased to announce that we’re planning to celebrate the completion of fire station two in a similar fashion on June 10. These are two state-of-the-art facilities, and they’re already in use by our firefighters.”
Wosje also thanked the citizens of Plymouth for the role they play in a functioning city.
“Plymouth is so lucky to have such extraordinary people who make up the fabric of this community,” he said. “We have caring, dedicated residents who invest in their community by supporting local businesses, volunteering, and participating in civic activities.”
Wosje concluded by saying, “We value and maintain our parks, trails, roads, water or sewer infrastructure. We prioritize public safety and livability. We practice sound financial management, and ultimately, we strive for excellence. That’s what all of us in Plymouth have come to know and expect. So the answer to my question, ‘What does good government look like?’ is simple. Good government looks like Plymouth, and that’s something we can all be proud of.”
Discover Plymouth
The rest of the day continued the celebration of Plymouth following Mayor Wosje’s address.
According to the city, this “all-about-Plymouth event” featured a wide range of opportunities for learning, including local businesses, community groups, nonprofit organizations, representatives from various departments in the city, recreation activities, volunteer opportunities, community services and more all at no cost to attendees.
Guests were given the chance to ask questions and engage in conversation with various city officials. Information was available regarding everything from city services to upcoming events.
In addition, an indoor marketplace offered attendees the chance to purchase homemade foods and products from area vendors, as well as local food trucks offering meals and snacks.
Given that the event took place in the Community Center Dome, a special area to one side was made for kids to play soccer and ladder ball, and to jump on inflatables.
Outside the dome, children also had the opportunity to “touch a truck”, as city first response and public works vehicles were parked in the parking lot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.