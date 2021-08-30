Plymouth is requesting proposals for the redevelopment of the Four Seasons Mall site, a city-owned 17-acre site off Highway 169 and County Road 9 (Rockford Road).
After 10 years and three failed attempts by developers, the city purchased the Four Seasons Mall site located for $6.7 million following a unanimous council decision in May.
The council approved development terms and authorized the release of request for proposals during the meeting Aug. 24.
Economic Director Danette Parr shared the city’s vision for the site and the objectives of the RFP, one of which will create a vibrant mixed-use development that connects with adjacent neighborhoods, is oriented towards maximizing the advantages of a future park and ride, and creates a unique public space that draws people into the development.
To accomplish this vision, the city is seeking an “innovative and qualified” developer or development team to design and construct this project “with the intention of it to be a desired gateway development in eastern Plymouth.”
“The RFP allows (the city) to provide background about the site and specifically call out what is most important to us as part of a future development for the future developer to take into consideration,” Parr said.
The RFP will be sent out to developers and ask those that are interested in redeveloping the site to provide a plan showing what they’re proposing and how they are qualified to do so.
The city would then work “proactively and collaboratively with the selected team.”
Outlined in the RFP for the developer to accomplish are the following objectives:
• Deliver a viable development that can be designed, approved, and constructed within a reasonable timeframe.
• Provide a distinct site design and aesthetic for the scale of the site while also complimenting the character of nearby uses, especially along Lancaster Lane.
• Fully integrate transit connectivity while creating public community space with a strong sense of place.
Parr explained the reason the city is holding off on demolishing the building on the site is to maintain flexibility in the RFP process.
“One of the things we didn’t want to do was put ourselves in a position where we might not anticipate something coming up that might be beneficial to holding off,” she said, and wanted to leave the options open for a future developer.
“I think we all would agree that we’d like to see the building go away as quickly as possible,” she said.
There is also funding available for the future developer from the Bassett Creek Watershed District in which there are certain requirements with the demolition of the building.
“As a blighted building ... there are certain things that may come up and we want to make sure that it remains so that we still can utilize that status in a way that we may not know at this point,” Parr said.
Developers intending to submit a proposal are asked to inform the city by email by Sept. 24, in order to be notified of any changes or clarifications to this RFP. Emails should be sent to dparr@plymouthmn.gov.
Complete proposals are due at city offices by 4 p.m. Oct. 28.
Evaluations and developer interviews are expected to begin in December, with interviews with the council in January. The plan is to negotiate a purchase and development agreement in February or March 2022.
Mulligan’s Indoor Golf to open
Simulator golf is coming to Plymouth at 905 Annapolis Lane North, Suite 155.
Matthew Schroeder of owner of Mulligan’s Indoor Golf shared with the council his plans to open the year-round golf venue by mid-November.
“There are hundreds of thousands of courses you can you can choose from,” Schroeder said. “So I’m very excited about bringing that opportunity to people. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The council also approved a 3.2 malt liquor license for Mulligan’s during the meeting.
One resident and neighbor expressed concerns with more liquor being added to that corner of the city.
“I’m glad to know something is going in there. But ... Rockford Road is out of control and I don’t think we need to add any more alcohol into our neighborhoods,” said Wayne Davis.
He requested the city conduct a study of that intersection before approving more liquor licenses in that area.
Police Chief Erik Fadden explained that it’s a busy intersection due to its proximity to I-494 and the development the city has had in the north and west.
“We see a lot of issues with speeding and traffic issues there and really along all of our corridors in Plymouth, so we have, over the years, taken efforts to have our traffic unit spend some proactive time there,” he said. “It’s a road that is very often traveled by our officers and they’re always looking for those violations.”
Councilmember Jim Prom said he would support the permit request, noting the problem is not with a business serving alcohol, but with over-serving.
“It’s a problem of over-serving, I agree with you, but it’s not a problem of just having alcohol,” Prom said. “So I’m not exactly sure that a golf place with food is the same sort of problematic institution that Cowboy Jack’s has been in the past.”
