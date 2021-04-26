The City of Plymouth has received a new application for the redevelopment of the former Hollydale Golf Course, after a lawsuit was filed over the Plymouth City Council’s denial of a reguiding request last fall.
City officials have signed a framework agreement with the developer that suspends the lawsuit while the city reviews the new application, according to a recent statement.
The new application will be processed in the same manner as the previous application, which will include a public hearing at a Plymouth Planning Commission meeting tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, June 2 and the City Council meeting set for Tuesday, June 22.
If the application is approved by the council, the agreement provides for dismissal of the lawsuit and releases the city from the claims by the developer.
Discussions began in January regarding a 27-page lawsuit filed in December by developers Jake Walesch, Dave Gonyea and Rick and Lynette Deziel, the owners of the former golf course, which closed in 2019. The 160-acre site is at 4710 Holly Lane, located east of Holly Lane, north of Old Rockford Road and south of Schmidt Lake Road.
In November, the City Council voted 4-3 to deny the reguiding request of the site to allow for low-density housing, which would have changed the comprehensive plan and paved the way for the development of 230 single-family lots.
The decision came after a year-long process that included residents requesting the property remain green space and the City Council voting against the city purchasing the land to keep it as a golf course. The land acquisition was estimated to cost $25 million.
The lawsuit alleged the city’s refusal to reguide the property was “motivated by significant public pressure demanding that the land should become a public green space” and that there was “no lawful, rational basis for the City’s decision.”
The filing alleged the city’s decision to deny the reguiding application and related zoning requests was a “regulatory taking of the property,” and “deprived the landowner of any reasonable and economically viable use of the property.”
Changes in the application
The revised application, submitted April 20, includes seven acres dedicated to city-owned parkland and intersection improvements at Comstock Lane and Schmidt Lake Road with the developer paying up to 75% of the cost.
The developers must also work with the owners of townhomes in “The Courts of Nanterre” development abutting Comstock Lane North to devise a suitable landscaping design to minimize the impacts of the extension and improvements of Comstock Lane North.
Notices of the public hearings will be published in the newspaper and mailed to impacted neighbors.
All application materials and the Hollydale Framework Agreement can be viewed plymouthmn.gov/departments/community-development/planning/development-applications/hollydale.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.