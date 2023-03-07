In a turn of events, Rotary withdraws its request for the donation of the truck
At the Jan. 1 meeting of the Plymouth City Council, a proposal was made to the city for the donation of a 75 foot fire truck, Ladder 31, to be donated to Rotary District 5950 and subsequently shipped to Ukraine to aid in the war effort.
After the council tabled the decision at that meeting, the issue was set to be reconsidered at the Feb. 28 city council meeting. However, before that date, Rotary District 5950 formally withdrew their request for the donation of Ladder 31.
Plymouth Communications Manager Emily Kastner explained the Rotary district’s decision, saying, “The organization Ambulances for Ukraine indicated that more cost-effective surplus equipment can be purchased in Europe. They are only looking for fire trucks/ambulances that are truly considered surplus equipment, and the city does not consider Ladder 31 to be surplus due to the anticipated value.”
Tom Gump, a representative for Rotary District 5950, elaborated on the decision further. He explained that this particular donation not only created monetary issues, but would have interfered with Rotary guidelines as well.
“Our organization lives by a motto which includes ‘being fair to all concerned.’ When we discovered the true value of the fire truck involved and learned that The City of Plymouth could sell the vehicle, we withdrew our request,” Gump said. “(We) plan to make another similar request should a smaller truck become available at the city.”
Rotary District 5950 represents 70 Rotary clubs in central and western Minnesota and Minneapolis. Aside from the Plymouth Rotary, the district also encompasses clubs in Wayzata, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, Minnetonka, Maple Grove, Edina and Golden Valley.
More aid opportunities
Despite the withdrawn request, the Rotary district has not given up their desire to help the people of Ukraine..
“In the meantime, our Rotarians are providing other resources to Ukraine and are working on grants for more,” Gump said. “Rotary has given more than $15 million through its first round of disaster grants.”
One such grant the Rotary district is currently working on is the Hearts of Europe Global Grant.
According to the Rotary website, “The Hearts of Europe initiative, funded jointly by USAID and the Rotary Foundation, is a three-year program that aims to foster collaboration, networking, and friendship among Rotary in select Eastern European countries and the U.S.
“The program will be administered through the Foundation’s global grants but will offer additional financial and project support through 30 June 2023.”
The website details the criteria that must be met in order for projects to be eligible to receive the grant. Among various criteria, it stated, “The projects funded by Hearts of Europe Global Grants must take place in the following countries where USAID has a presence: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Ukraine. The host sponsor for the grant must be a club or district in one of these countries. The international sponsor for the grant must be a club or district in the United States.”
As Rotary compiles applications for grants and different aid for Ukraine, Gump shared how non-rotary members can lend their support.
“Non-Rotarians can donate as well. They can go to The Rotary Foundation website, my.rotary.org/en/donate,” he said.
Backstory
According to previous Sun reporting, the information in the Jan. 1 meeting packet stated “On Dec. 22, 2022, the City received a written request from Rotary District 5950, on behalf of Rotary International, to donate a 75’ ladder fire truck to US Ambulances for Ukraine. US Ambulances for Ukraine is an organization that secures donated used ambulances and fire apparatus and coordinates delivery to Ukraine for use in rescue operations.”
At the meeting, Plymouth Fleet and Facilities Manager Amy Hanson presented this topic to the council, saying, “This item would be transferred over to the US Ambulances of Ukraine, and they would then coordinate delivery to Ukraine. The funding from the sale of the vehicle would normally return to the fleet reserve, which supports the replacement schedule of the city fleet.
“This fund is currently underfunded. If chosen to donate, staff would look at alternative ways to maintain the replacement schedule.”
Plymouth Fire Chief Roger Coppa also contributed to the Jan. 1 meeting discussion, saying, “With the staffing model change (to 24/7) we need less large apparatus. We’re able to look at changing our fleet, right-sizing it a little bit. We currently, with Ladder 31 in the fleet, we have three ladders, and our city does not need three aerial apparatus. Two would be adequate.”
The Plymouth City Council engaged in a long discussion about this topic, and covered aspects of the proposal including timeliness, budget effects, and the implications this donation could have for all parties involved.
The council had ended up voting unanimously to delay the decision and gain public feedback, after which time Rotary discovered the true value of Ladder 31 and its non-surplus status.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.