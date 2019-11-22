a228staPenguin1.jpg

(Sun photos by Kristen Miller)

a228staPenguin2.jpg

Cupid, a 28-year-old African penguin, was the star of the show Nov. 20 at The Waters senior living community in Plymouth. Ashley Verdeck, education specialist from the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, shared the life of a penguin to a group of residents, including the environment in which the penguins live and what they eat, as part of the zoo’s education and outreach program. After the presentation, attendees were invited to get a closer look at Cupid, named appropriately for being born on Valentine’s Day. ABOVE: Getting a closer look are Gracelynn and Weston Groll, who were visiting their great-grandfather Roger Westlund (not pictured), along with The Waters of Plymouth residents Harriet Branstad, and Ruth Thompson (right), who recently celebrated her 101st birthday.

