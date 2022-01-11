Crisp & Green

Minnesota-based Crisp & Green announced its 14th location will be in Plymouth at 2700 Annapolis Circle N, Suite K, located off Xenium Lane and Highway 55, east of Interstate 494. This fast-casual restaurant offers made-from-scratch soups, salads, grain bowls and smoothies crafted with fresh ingredients. Also coming in 2022 will be Dunkin’, which will serve breakfast items, coffee drinks and donuts, at 3195A Vicksburg Lane N.; Nautical Bowls, a Minnesota-based fast-casual restaurant offering açaí bowls, which will open in City Center at 3500 Vicksburg Lane N., Suite 600; and Peoples Organic, which will offer a variety of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options at 3500 Vicksburg Lane N., Suite 700.

