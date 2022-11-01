Police Chief Fadden issues a statement
In response to resident confusion and concern about crime rates in Plymouth, Public Safety Director and Police Chief Erik Fadden has released a public message detailing crime statistics in Plymouth.
“For the sake of transparency and to help alleviate resident concerns, I want to share some recent crime statistics and information with residents,” Fadden wrote in the report.
According to the Plymouth Police Department and Chief Fadden’s report, crime is almost universally decreasing in Plymouth.
“While 2022 isn’t over yet, so we can’t showcase comprehensive data for the year, comparisons from 2021 to 2022 show that many crimes have actually decreased in Plymouth over the last year,” Fadden said.
Specific statistics are also provided in the report, detailing the difference in various crime rates between 2021 and 2022.
As of last week, there has been a 33% decrease in burglaries, a 48% decrease in drug offenses, and a 43% decrease in fraud. Additionally, the report shares a 22% decrease in criminal damage to property, a 15% decrease in motor vehicle theft, and a 4% decrease in reported theft.
There has been no increase in homicide reports for Plymouth in this time.
The only area of crime that shows an increase since 2021 in Plymouth is robberies, with four robberies reported in 2021 and seven reported for the year in 2022.
Chief Fadden explained, “Throughout 2020 and 2021, metro area cities dealt with a barrage of car thefts and property crimes. The pandemic, coupled with the civil unrest in Minneapolis and surrounding communities, played a major role in the elevated levels of crime that affected Plymouth and so many other suburbs.”
He added, “Throughout 2021, the City of Plymouth proactively worked to help reduce crime in the metro area.”
These efforts included partnering with neighboring cities in the metro to release joint statements, communicating with the county attorney to adjust how various crimes are prosecuted, and open communication with officials.
Additionally, “The City of Plymouth also issued more crime prevention messaging in 2021 than ever before, including reminders about closing garage doors, locking side doors and vehicles, identifying fraud and scams, preventing catalytic converter theft, removing valuables from vehicles, turning on lights and more”, according to the report.
Chief Fadden said, “As a city, we will continue to be proactive about issuing crime prevention messaging and implementing additional crime reduction strategies. Metro area communities have experienced some tough years. I am thankful that we are seeing a reduction in crime in Plymouth.”
