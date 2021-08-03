Proposed redevelopment Jake's Grille

The Plymouth City Council will consider a proposal to replace the former Jake’s City Grille with a Chick-fil-A. The site plan proposed is to construct a 4,989 square-foot restaurant with a dual drive-through and a 3,000 square-foot free-standing bank. On July 21, the Plymouth Planning Commission recommended council approve the proposal at its Aug. 10 meeting. A traffic study was completed and recommended that the Fernbrook Lane access be removed, and all traffic will utilize Harbor Lane to improve traffic at the site.

