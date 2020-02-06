With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Cookies by Design owner Ellie Donnelly is stocking up for the busiest time of the year.
Instead of bouquets of flowers, Donnelly and her crew design bouquets of freshly baked cookies at the Plymouth-based bakery.
Before taking over ownership of the franchise bakery in May, Donnelly was an elementary school teacher in the Osseo Area Schools district for six years before taking a leave of absence to focus on her health.
“I needed a break,” Donnelly said, describing long hours and a “crazy” workload that began taking a toll.
“I had always wanted to bake, but I went to school to be a teacher ... that’s what I had to do,” Donnelly said. “Who can make a living off baking? That’s silly.”
The aspiring baker soon found out she could.
“I decided to leave teaching, and it was the hardest decision I ever made, but the biggest and best decision I ever made,” she said.
Donnelly left school mid-year and began baking and decorating cookies and cupcakes at home for her teacher friends.
When someone asked her to make the sweet treats for an event, Donnelly realized she could turn her hobby into a business as a cottage food producer. This is a certification that allows people to make and sell certain foods from their homes.
Unfortunately, Donnelly found that her cottage work wasn’t paying the rent, so she began working at Cookies by Design, which bakes and delivers handcrafted gourmet cookies, including custom cookie bouquets and gift baskets for every occasion and delivered in lieu of flowers.
After seeing Donnelly’s work, longtime owners Connie and Mike Neveaux suggested she purchase the business, which has been in their family for 25 years and remains the only franchise location in the state.
Donnelly, however, had set her sights on her own bakery, called Dream Street Bake Shop.
“That was my little baby and I wanted my name on it,” she said, not wanting to give up that dream.
After talking with her family, Donnelly realized that dream was what led her to this very opportunity at Cookies by Design.
Six months later, Donnelly took over ownership of the franchise.
“It’s been insane and I love it,” she said, of being able to come to work and have fun every day.
From sugar cookies to gingersnaps, “we can customize anything,” Donnelly said.
Customers can choose from the six gourmet cookies that are available online. The cookies include red velvet, chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia nut, and oatmeal raisin, chocolate chocolate chip and millionaire.
In addition to the corporate recipes, Donnelly also sells a few of her own cookies, such as gingersnap and mint chocolate chip.
Cookies by Design also offers specialized gift baskets and bouquets with cookies shaped and decorated for nearly every occasion, from “get well” turtles in sneakers wishing a speedy recovery, to “home sweet home” house-warming houses. They can also print company logos on cookies for corporate events.
“Valentine’s Day is by far the biggest day of the year,” said Donnelly, who anticipates selling between 150 and 250 bouquets over the span of three days.
Cookies bouquets make for a great alternative to flowers, she said.
“These you can eat,” she said. The cookies can also be customized and personalized.
Some of the Valentine cookie designs include hearts, puppies, emojis and donuts that read “I donut know what I’d do without you.”
The shop also takes orders for brownies and truffles.
With bouquets and baskets starting at $35.99, Donnelly said she will work with customers to find something to fit any budget.
Delivery is offered throughout the metro area and surrounding suburbs and same-day delivery is available to most addresses.
While she misses parts of teaching, “I feel like this is where I needed to be at this time in my life,” she said. “I’m so excited to see where I can take this shop.”
Cookies by Design is at 10100 Sixth Ave. N, Suite 121, Plymouth, which is in the Waterford Shopping Plaza off Highways 55 and 169. Orders can be placed in person, over the phone at 763-545-5777 or online at cookiesbydesign.com. Valentine’s Day orders should be placed 24 hours in advance.
