What does a little wooden bench on the main drag of Excelsior have to do with the Rolling Stones? Why is there a giant raspberry perched on a side street in Hopkins? Where were thousands of fans given whoopee cushions and encouraged to sit on them at the same time?
The answer to these and 87 other questions can be found inside the newly published book “Secret Twin Cities: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure,” by Julie Jo Severson of Plymouth.
Whether it’s learning what’s inside Hamm’s Brewery or where to find the largest Lite-Brite, "Secret Twin Cities" offers “a treasure chest of offbeat, extraordinary gems and legacies” that will give readers – whether residents or visitors – the opportunity to broaden their “itineraries, bucket lists and trivia vaults” surrounding the Twin Cities metro area.
The Sun Sailor dived deeper into the book in a conversation with the author.
Sun Sailor: What did you enjoy most about compiling this book?
Severson: It gave me an excuse to sneak out on early morning excursions and take detours on my way home from other obligations. Plus, I had a slew of encounters with wonderfully inventive people along the way. I even have an email trail with the inventor of Twister!
Each location poses a question. What were among the most surprising answers you found?
One of many surprising moments was when I learned where the famous nude statue, named Scherzo, is now located. She was first unveiled in 1929 by William Foshay during his extravagant opening of the Foshay Tower just months before he lost everything when the stock market crashed. I’d seen lots of historical pictures of Scherzo, but not even the people who sold me a ticket to the Foshay Tower Museum knew of her current whereabouts. So, it was pretty cool when I eventually got to see her in person. (Yes, it’s the original. And yes, I took a selfie with her.) It’ll be more fun for you to learn the answer in the book.
In your opinion, what are the top three locations readers would find most interesting to get out and explore?
I love that question! But first I need to say that obviously, I didn’t intend for this book to be released in the middle of a global pandemic. Gah! I have parents in their 80s I’m worrying about, three teens under my roof missing their friends and a husband who is a health care professional working full-time in the ER. Clearly, I take the stay-at-home mandate very seriously. But by working together, we will get to the other side of this. And Secret Twin Cities is full of ideas to add to your buckets list for when that wonderful time comes.
So my top three? Really tough to choose but here goes:
• Hike out to the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers, known as Bdote to the Dakota. I include an incredible website where you can listen to Dakota voices talking about this sacred spot before you go.
• Go see the massive Washburn Park Water Tower hidden in south Minneapolis. I literally gasped when I first saw it. If you’re of a certain age, the chiseled faces of the knights that circle the base might remind you of Bob Newhart, as was once suggested by local columnist Andy Sturdevant.
• Find your way to the original hidden tunnel that leads into Swede Hollow, a former immigrant shantytown. There is so much to explore down there along the lovely Bruce Vento Regional Trail, and knowing the history makes it a hundred times more meaningful.
• Plus, there are oodles of retailers, shops and museums featured that will deeply appreciate your patronage when they are allowed to reopen.
What do you hope readers take away from this book?
Lots of things to look forward to. When it’s safe for us to go out and about again, we’re going to be longing for exploration, spontaneity and community. This book definitely caters to that.
As a Plymouth resident, what are some weird, wonderful, and obscure things about this city?
Plymouth is actually mentioned in this book in two different vignettes. One is in the story about the 45th parallel, which details where in the Twin Cities you can stand exactly halfway between the equator and the North Pole.
The other vignette is about the life-size, sea diver carving that stands at Vicksburg Lane and Ninth Avenue. Many of us drive by it every day but most people don’t know the backstory to it. It was commissioned by the late Jack Gause, a longtime Plymouth resident. I was honored to have had the opportunity to interview Jack about it two months before he died in 2019. He was a wonderful, thoughtful man and has an amazing legacy.
Where to buy this book?
You can order signed copies directly from me at SecretTwinCities.com, which is a great way to support a local author. But you can also find it/order it at most local bookstores, and they would surely love your support, too.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.