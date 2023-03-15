1

Marita Prokop of the Environmental Quality Commission receives an award from Mayor Jeff Wosje.

The Plymouth City Council held a recognition ceremony Feb. 28 for the board and commission members who serve the city.

“We have Planning, we have Housing and Redevelopment Authority, we have our Park and Rec, we have our Watersheds, and we have our EQC [Environmental Quality Committee] and Charter,” Mayor Jeff Wosje listed. “So we’re going to recognize here outgoing committee and commission members for the work and the service they’ve provided.”

