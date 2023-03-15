The Plymouth City Council held a recognition ceremony Feb. 28 for the board and commission members who serve the city.
“We have Planning, we have Housing and Redevelopment Authority, we have our Park and Rec, we have our Watersheds, and we have our EQC [Environmental Quality Committee] and Charter,” Mayor Jeff Wosje listed. “So we’re going to recognize here outgoing committee and commission members for the work and the service they’ve provided.”
Several outgoing committee members were not in attendance at the meeting, but were honored for their service nonetheless. These included Lucas Larson of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority as well as Marilyn Sunseri, Allie Storti, and Tricia DeBleeckere from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission. Additionally, Donovan Saba and Bryan Oakley of the Planning Commission, and Elm Creek Watershed member Jake Gateman, were recognized.
Present for the first portion of the meeting was Joel Spoonheim of the Environmental Quality Commission, who is moving from this committee to join the Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Additionally, Marita Prokop of the Environmental Quality Commission was present and recognized.
Several members outgoing from these commissions were also serving on the city council that night. These included Councilmember At-Large Jim Willis of the Charter Commission, Councilmember At-Large Clark Gregor of the Charter and Planning Commission, and Ward 4 Councilmember Julie Pointner of the Planning Commission.
“This is all volunteer [work] that people do, it’s a way of giving back to their city,” Wosje said. “I started out back in 2009 as a member of the Transit committee, and did that for several years before coming onto the council. So, it’s a way for people in our community to get to know the city, get familiar with the city, how the city works. And then they might have aspired to a little bit higher office, like two new council members have, moving from Planning onto the council.”
Some current councilmembers may be leaving boards or committees, but many were also previously appointed to new roles in the city’s departments.
At a Jan. 10 council meeting, Wosje was appointed as the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Elected Municipal Legislative Commission, and Plymouth Civic League council representative. Gregor was appointed as the Environmental Quality Committee, School District 284, Suburban Transit Association (alternate), and Elm Creek Watershed (alternate) representative. Pointner was appointed to the roles of Planning Commission and School District 281 representative, and Ward 2 Councilmember Julie Peterson was appointed as the Elected Suburban Transit Association representative.
