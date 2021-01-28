After 31 years serving his hometown, Plymouth Public Safety Director and Police Chief Mike Goldstein is ready to travel down some new paths after his retirement from the department Jan. 29.
“It’s surreal,” Goldstein said.
The time goes so fast, he said, noting how one waits for this to come their entire career, but how “bizarre” it will feel to not have to come to work on Monday.
“I’ve had a very blessed career, and for that, I’m very grateful,” he said.
In the weeks and days leading up to his retirement, Goldstein said he’s received numerous messages of appreciation and well wishes.
“It’s thoughtful, meaningful and heartwarming,” he said of the relationships that have been built throughout his career.
Having grown up in Plymouth, Goldstein started in law enforcement in 1984 as a senior at Armstrong High School. That’s when he joined Plymouth’s first class of Police Explorers, a group that provides young people a glimpse into the responsibilities of police officers.
He then became a part of the first group of Plymouth Police Reserves, volunteering with the department while studying criminal justice and public administration at the University of St. Thomas.
Goldstein officially became a sworn officer to the department in 1990.
Four years later, he was promoted to sergeant, lieutenant in 2001, captain in 2003, police chief in 2004 and public safety director in 2015 after the police and fire departments joined as the public safety department.
In preparing for his retirement, Goldstein compiled a list of achievements during his 17 years as police chief, though no one person can take the credit, he said, noting it was truly a team effort.
His greatest highlight was “being given the opportunity to lead the organization ... and work to fulfill the mission that we’re asked to do,” he said.
It’s also been an honor, he said, to have served in this role for as many years as he has, having exceeded the average tenure for a police chief, which is three to five years.
Goldstein spoke of some of the most fulfilling aspects of his career, including the opportunity to piece together strategic plans to best care for the safety of the community, such as regional mass casualty events.
“They are the best plans you’ll ever find and hope to never to use,” he said.
Another highlight was establishing connections with police and fire personnel and the community.
“Being a product of the community ... it’s been an honor to really serve the people I know,” he said.
What he is going to miss the most will be the daily interactions and the camaraderie within the department.
“The work that us as first responders do is trying – you have a front-row seat to humanity, and sometimes there is inhumanity,” he said.
While some aspects can be tragic, “you get to participate in some really amazing opportunities, and strong bonds are created to support one another,” he said.
At the Jan. 26 council meeting, Mayor Jeff Wosje officially retired badge number 32 and declared Jan. 28, 2021, as Mike Goldstein Day in Plymouth.
“We all knew that sooner or later this day was coming. It’s just hard that it’s finally here,” Wosje said after the declaration and a standing ovation for Goldstein. “You have meant so much to this community ... this department, everybody here ... with your wisdom, your guidance, your levelheadedness, your thoughtfulness.”
In his retirement, Goldstein plans to take a short respite and then continue to help other departments establish sustainable health and wellness programs within their organizations. He also will work as a security director for Pohlad Companies, helping establish a safety and security program for the organization.
He also believes he is leaving the city and the organization in “good and capable hands” with Deputy Chief Erik Fadden, who will take over as public safety director on Feb. 1.
“I have been fortunate enough to have worked for Mike for the past 16 years,” Fadden said of his role model and mentor.
“Most people know how much Mike has done for the community, but what many may not realize is that Mike has consistently invested just as much time and energy into the women and men that work for him to ensure they are physically, mentally and spiritually fit and able to stay healthy throughout the course of a long and oftentimes, stressful career.”
Fadden said he considers himself lucky to have been able to work with Goldstein and feels confident and prepared to lead the public safety department into the future.
“Chief Goldstein has left big shoes to fill, but he has mentored and helped create one of the most talented groups of public safety professionals that I have ever had the chance to work with. He will be able to retire knowing that his hard work has left the department in a position to carry on the positive work that he started 31 years ago.”
