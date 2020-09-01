(SUN PHOTO BY Kristen Miller)
The new Northwest Greenway Challenge Course is now available for use. Located just north of Wayzata High School on the east side of Peony Lane and south of 54th Avenue North, the course features a large open play area filled with activity challenges involving netting, balancing, boulder structures, agility and more for ages 13 and older. Work on the adjacent Greenway trailhead continues with completion anticipated in the spring of 2021. Once completed, the trailhead will provide greater community-wide access to the Greenway’s more than 350-acre reserve of land and looping paved trails. The trailhead will also include a large open-air shelter, a multi-use plaza, restrooms and water fountains.
