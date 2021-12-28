At Cassia, leaders and co-workers are asked annually to nominate staff who go above and beyond what’s expected of them to make someone’s day brighter. Residents are also nominated for the positive impact they make on others.
This year’s Excellence in Customer Engagement Award for Housing – Community Based Service went to Director of Health Services Molly McConville at Cornerstone Assisted Living/Memory Care in Plymouth.
McConville is a registered nurse who is continually seen helping to provide care and companionship to residents. She started working at Cornerstone as a trained medication assistant and became the director of health services.
“After 11-plus of the hardest months of our careers, Molly has not only helped us through but become a reliable leader and indispensable part of our COVID response—with grace, dignity and perseverance,” Housing Director Aubrey Foss said.
“During the dozens and dozens of rounds of COVID testing we have done throughout the year, Molly has been testing all residents and staff. She is keenly aware of their emotions and always goes the extra mile to help people get through the testing process. Molly will sing songs with residents, talk about their families and do what she can to make them feel comfortable while administering necessary COVID tests. Watching her interact with residents is truly a gift. It is obvious that Molly has found her calling working with older adults,” Foss said.
“I left Cornerstone Assisted Living for a brief time after I obtained my nursing degree,” McConville said. “I returned once a position opened up for me and the first day back, I ran into a resident who said, ‘Oh Molly, you came home.’ She said it perfectly.
“Cassia has given us everything we need to be successful in caring for the residents. They have lifted us up as caregivers while we navigate through this once in a lifetime pandemic. I am grateful every day that I get to care for the emotional and physical needs of the generation I love.”
Cassia provides independent and assisted living communities, memory care, skilled nursing care centers, short-term rehabilitation centers, adult day programs and a variety of community-based services for older adults across five states.
