Whether hungry for food or human connection, Mount Olivet Lutheran Church serves both as part of a free community meal every Monday evening at the Plymouth church.
The free community meal is in partnership with Loaves & Fishes, a nonprofit organization that provides more than one million meals each year through its 33 sites across Minnesota.
“We feed people in two ways – those who are hungry for a nutritious meal and those who are hungry for connections and community,” said Cathy Maes, executive director of Loaves & Fishes.
Mount Olivet began serving meals in December, after crews completed a necessary kitchen renovation.
According to Pastor Beth Horsch, the commercial-grade kitchen was in response to the congregation’s desire to better serve the community.
The congregation members had been asked to write on a sticky note what they felt the church was called to do.
The “overwhelming response” from that was to feed people, Horsch said.
From there, the congregation took the next step of transforming the 50-year-old non-functioning kitchen into a commercial-grade kitchen with stainless steel countertops and state-of-the-art appliances.
“We made a bold ask” of the congregation, Horsch said. The church raised more than $600,000 and exceeded the goal within 60 days.
Construction on the kitchen began in July and was completed in November.
The church served its first community meal Dec. 9.
“It’s a meal served in community for all people without exception ... and just honoring where people are at,” Horsch said.
It doesn’t have to be about food, Horsch said. It can be about meeting new people and building community.
The church leaders are also interested in partnering with other community organizations to offer support groups or classes during this time.
“I think about people doing continuing education on topics or any kind of consortiums on things,” Horsch said, and noted that she envisions using the space for people to connect more with a community.
Often people think a church is only for worship.
“We want to redefine that,” Horsch said, by being more available and connecting on a deeper level with the community. “Because we know we will be changed by that and the community will be changed.”
The weekly meals are served by volunteers who feel called to either cook or serve.
Deb McDonald, the site coordinator, said she looks forward to seeing attendance grow each week.
“We would love to run out of food,” she said.
The free community meal is served 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays at the church, 12235 Old Rockford Road.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit moply.org/community-meal.
The second closest Loaves and Fishes site is at Plymouth Covenant Church, 4300 Vicksburg Lane North, where a free community meal is served 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays.
For more locations, visit loavesandfishesmn.org.
