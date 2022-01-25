Members of the Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee visited Plymouth Jan. 19 as part of a bonding tour to learn about the city’s bonding request for County Road 47 improvements.
The city of Plymouth is seeking $20 million in state bond funds to complete public safety improvements to the County Road 47 corridor, located in the northwest corner of the city.
The city accepted the turn back of County Road 47 (from County Road 101 to County Road 61) from Hennepin County in November 2021 to make safety improvements and bring the road to appropriate standards.
Originally built in the 1920s, County Road 47 was a rural road designed for farm equipment and light traffic. Today, the corridor endures traffic volumes between 4,000 vehicles per day on the west end to nearly 10,000 vehicles per day on the east end, according to recent traffic analysis.
An analysis of crashes along County Road 47 was completed by Hennepin County revealing there were 61 crashes reported along the corridor between 2017 and 2019. Of those crashes, 87% of all crashes were reported at intersections or driveways.
During a two-year study of the County Road 47 corridor, residents and motorists shared a variety of concerns, including speed limits, a lack of pedestrian facilities, a lack of turn lanes, and the need for improved intersections and pedestrian crossings.
It was determined that a full reconstruction would be needed.
This includes new pavement section and concrete curb and gutter; fixing the sight distance and sharp curves; reducing the speed limit to 40 miles per hour; trails on both sides with improved pedestrian crossings; adding left and right turn lanes at all intersections; and a pedestrian underpass near Peony/Lawndale.
With three phases identified, the first will include roadway and pedestrian safety improvements between County 101 and Peony Lane and Lawndale Lane, including those directly adjacent to Meadow Ridge Elementary School. This has been identified as a priority along the stretch of roadway.
The project is estimated to cost approximately $30 million based on the preliminary design. Hennepin County has committed to $5 million under the jurisdictional transfer policy.
The first phase, which is slated to begin in 2022, is estimated to cost $770,000 and would be funded through Municipal State Aid and Street Reconstruction Funds.
Depending on funding, the remaining two phases are anticipated for 2023 and 2024. Phase two includes improvements between Peony Lane to Vicksburg Lane. Phase three includes the stretch from Vicksburg Lane to Northwest Boulevard.
Mayor Jeff Wosje was optimistic about the recent visit from the capital investment committee and that this project will be included in the bonding, which is typically decided at the end of the session in the conference committee.
“I think they walked away knowing this wasn’t just Plymouth but more of a regional corridor - southwestern Maple Grove, Corcoran and Medina continue to grow at a fast pace,” Wosje said. “Also, the lack of safety along this road and number of accidents on that stretch.
“This is a $30 million project that the county has turned back to the city, providing only $5 million toward the project leaving Plymouth to scramble to find the rest, which is why we need the state’s help to make this road safe, for cars, bicyclists and pedestrians.”
