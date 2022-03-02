There’s a new face behind the curtains at Blue Water Theatre Company.
Maridee Slater is the new artistic director for the Wayzata-based youth theater group following the departure of Charlie Leonard.
She brings a broad range of experience and a passion for theater, having directed, taught, produced and performed across the country. Originally from Colorado, the director first got the chance to try out various roles with her high school theater department.
“I was living in the theater throughout high school. ... I really wanted to be able to follow my curiosity toward pretty much anything,” she said. “I’ve been a welder. I’ve been a carpenter. I’ve been a props artisan, designer, choreographer, dancer, writer, producer. I’ve done it all.”
High school was also when Slater got her first opportunity to direct, an experience that made her “thrilled and nervous” while allowing her to “fail in a lot of great ways.”
After graduating high school, Slater went on to earn two Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees – one in acting/directing and another in technical design – and a Master of Fine Arts degree in theater directing from Columbia University. She then lived in Seattle and New York City before moving to Minneapolis around the time the pandemic hit.
Slater said she was unfamiliar with Blue Water before learning about the open position through a friend, but quickly realized that she would be a great fit for the theater company.
“I really was into their mission, the kids-first mentality,” she said.
Slater’s experience in theater includes time as a high school technical director and resident designer at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, New York; as head of stagecraft at the French Woods Festival in upstate New York; and as a teaching associate at Columbia University’s International High School Summer Program since 2013.
Her teaching experience spans a wide range of ages, from her work with elementary-age actors at the former Seattle International Children’s Festival to college-age aspiring actors at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey, as a representative of the Tectonic Theater Project. Slater also enjoys advancing new musical works, having assisted with the initial development of the Broadway musical “Waitress.”
Slater said she knew she wanted to continue teaching and jumped at the opportunity to apply for the job at Blue Water.
“I just wrote from the heart and they liked my cover letter,” she said. “Then we had a really wonderful interview process and I was really impressed by the board’s openness and eagerness for change and growth and rigor.”
The director said she was able to meet several Blue Water actors during her interview and even got the chance to watch a performance of “Amelie” to get a feel for the performance space, a century-old former church.
“It’s super unique. I love the architecture and for somebody coming out of New York theater, it’s rather spacious,” she said.
Slater’s first directing job will be Blue Water’s spring mainstage show, “9 to 5: The Musical.”
“I’m super excited,” she said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.