The expansion of the Plymouth Creek Center is expected to begin in the next few weeks after the Plymouth City Council approved bids for the project Aug. 25.
The building, which was built in 1999, will be expanded from 30,000-square-foot to 111,410 square feet, a decision the council approved last September in a split vote.
The overall renovation and expansion project is $48.7 million, which includes construction costs and soft costs, which are $3.2 million or 6.5% under budget.
Brad Barickman from RJM Construction told the City Council that the project received more than 270 bids, setting a record for their company.
He also noted a deflation in construction pricing from materials.
The project will include a new “education wing” with classrooms for cards, arts, music classes, STEM, and general programs. Additional spaces will be for staff offices, conference rooms, lounge areas, an art gallery, a sensory room and parent rooms.
A new “active wing” will include a walking track, gymnasium, three fitness rooms and an indoor playground.
The project is expected to begin after Labor Day, with the construction of phase one, which includes the east gymnasium, playground and east parking lot. This phase is expected to be completed and open to the public in the fall of 2021.
Renovation of the existing building, which will be primarily used as a rental event space for weddings and other activities, is planned for October 2021 through March 2022.
Construction of the “education wing” and south parking lot expansion is planned for November 2021 through August 2022.
The city is planning to bond $41.1 million over a 20-year period with an interest rate of 1.54 %.
City officials are also looking at $1.5 million in sales tax exemption reimbursements and $5 million in state bonding to offset the costs.
Mayor Jeff Wosje credited the city’s long history of being fiscally responsible for making this project possible, adding this is a project that will be a gem for the city – a source of community pride that will serve residents in the future.
“We don’t underestimate the magnitude of this project and the implication it has to financing,” he said, noting the council and staff studied this project for four years before making a decision to proceed.
