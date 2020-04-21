The coronavirus pandemic has had a penchant for changing people’s plans. None know this feeling better than those with disabilities. Many have had their lives changed in an instant, and have fought for years to create a new normal for themselves. Some were born with it, and have since lived challenging others’ ideas of what “normal” is.
Some take these perspectives and translate them into beautiful works that anyone can relate to.
The Art of Possibilities is an annual art exhibition at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley that brings these works to the forefront.
This year, Art of Possibilities will host an online gallery, which will open to the public for virtual display and sale at noon Friday, April 24, at courageart.org. The show will run through Thursday, May 21.
While the show invites artists from all over the world, the Sun Sailor caught up with Plymouth stained glass-on-glass mosaic artist Kristin Dieng to talk about her approach to their craft, the relationship between art and disability, and what she is thinking about as this pandemic progresses.
Explain your first experience(s) being drawn to art. Did you understand the importance of those moments at the time?
I remember first being drawn to art, in a way more meaningful than simply taking a required art class in school, when I was in high school. I created a very large portrait of John F. Kennedy as a class assignment, but I would stay after school every day for about a month working one-on-one with my art teacher to get the portrait “just right.” This was the first time I found myself really immersed in a design where I truly cared about the finished piece.
With that said, I do remember as a child asking my mom if I could do distance learning courses to train as both an interior designer and as a fashion designer. My paternal grandmother, Ermalinda Elfering, was an artist, in many forms (weaving, wood carving, stained glass, painting, and more), and we can definitely see which children, and grandchildren, got the artist spark, or the need to create. She taught me as a child to crochet, and I would later learn to make quilts and other forms of fiber art.
I definitely have always felt the need to create art, in one form or another. I didn’t realize, however, that art could become something more than a side hobby until I was no longer focused on building my professional career.
Explain the work chosen for the Art of Possibilities display? What response does it tend to invoke in others, and was that the intention?
I have two art pieces that were chosen for the show, “Autumn Landscape” and “Savannah Sunrise.” “Autumn Landscape” is a stained glass-on-glass mosaic and “Savannah Sunrise” is a mosaic with African fabric and a top layer of stained glass.
Neither art piece is part of a series, but I do create designs that often feature trees or landscapes, I’m simply exploring nature in a variety of styles and seasons. I hope that all of my designs encourage viewers to see how a variety of mediums, and broken pieces, can come together to form something visually compelling and cohesive.
Tell me a little about living with your disability. In what ways has it shaped you?
Having chronic migraines has had an enormous impact on my life. I have lost a much-loved career, and an enormous amount of personal and professional relationships. I struggle to be an active wife and mother to my three sons. But I have learned empathy for others’ struggles, and I have learned to really appreciate the blessings in my life. I’m grateful that I have some artistic skill so that I can continue to participate in life with some purpose. Having a disability forces you to decide whether you want to focus on what you’ve lost, or are unable to do, versus focusing on all of the good things that remain in your life that still bring joy and purpose.
Pick a cliché in the art world and the disability world that we should get rid of. What are they and why?
All disabilities are not visual. Many disabilities are invisible and people who look healthy and functioning are not. These people struggle every day to bring meaning to their lives and have relationships with those they love. Chronic, debilitating pain is devastating both physically and mentally. It requires real strength to keep fighting to live and find enjoyment in things.
How do you view artmaking in connection with your disability? Do you feel your art is informed by your disability, or are the two something you like to keep separate?
When I’m creating art, I’m completely focused on trying to bring to life, physically, an idea that I have in my head. I am not thinking about myself, my pain, or my difficulties. I’m immersed in the creation process. When I’ve finished a piece, there is pure joy in seeing an idea made physical.
As an artist specifically battling migraines, spending a lot of time in the dark, I’m not surprised that I’ve chosen a medium that focuses on the intersection of glass, light and color, and that my choice of subject is almost always nature. These are all things I now have limited access to, and I really appreciate the importance that they all play in our lives. While some people try and express their life’s difficulties and challenges in their art, I largely use art as a form of distraction from my disability, or pain, exploring things of beauty instead.
What have your experiences been during this pandemic (as a human, a creative, or someone who is at a higher risk for illness)?
It has only been in the last week that I have started creating new art. It is somewhat difficult to create new work when you don’t know when or how you’ll be able to display it. Art shows have been canceled, resulting in lost income. And gallery shows have been canceled, leaving new work piling up at home.
I have focused on inspiring myself by using some of my favorite stained glass, saved for years, and I also am hoping to begin a project that I’ve had in the back of my head for years –creating a large, custom stained glass door for the front of my home.
What are your thoughts on having the Art of Possibilities show continue despite this?
I’m very disappointed that we don’t get to have the show in-person, as I think a lot of the value of art is lost when seen only in photos. But I’m very appreciative that the show was not canceled outright and that the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute has found a way to celebrate the show virtually. The Art of Possibilities show really showcases a large diversity of art, in a variety of mediums, and from people of all ages, ethnicity and skill levels. It’s a special show and I know all of us participating artists are grateful for the opportunity to continue to share our art.
– Compiled and edited by Alaina Rooker and Kristen Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.