For the first time in more than 18 months, the public is invited to three upcoming performances of Armstrong Theatre’s rendition of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” set to take the stage Thursday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 2.
Last year, while students were able to return to the stage, they were limited to two spectators per student under COVID restrictions.
This year, the 65 students that make up the cast and crew are preparing for a packed house.
“The kids are doing an amazing job,” said Director Jenny Lovitt.
The English teacher and Armstrong Theater Department Chair chose Hamlet because it’s well-known and is considered Shakespeare’s best.
“A lot of people that enjoy Shakespeare do particularly like this play,” she said.
Lovitt also makes sure theater students have an opportunity to perform in a couple of Shakespeare shows, by producing one every two years, the last one being “Macbeth.”
A few of the current cast members – including senior Nora Conzemius, who plays the leading role – are already familiar with the story, having read it last year in Lovitt’s AP literature class.
“They know what it’s about, and it just felt like it was the right time to do it,” Lovitt said.
The play is set in a kingdom in Denmark in the 1300s, and revolves around Hamlet, the son of the previous king.
“For some reason, he has not taken the throne and we don’t really know why, but his uncle has,” Lovitt explains.
Over the course of the play, Hamlet is visited by the ghost of his father, who tells Hamlet that his uncle, who is his father’s brother, was the one who murdered him.
Not sure whether or not to believe this supernatural creature, a very depressed Hamlet makes it his mission to determine if his uncle is guilty.
Upon discovering his uncle is indeed guilty, Hamlet tries to figure out how to get rid of the king.
Recognizing that during Shakespeare’s time, women were not allowed on stage and younger boys were playing female roles, Lovitt had a conversation with her students about whether to have gender-specific roles, particularly for Hamlet and his love interest Ophelia.
“And, so they were like, ‘why can’t we just have a guy playing a female and a female play Hamlet?,’” Lovitt recalled.
Therefore, Conzemius was chosen to play the leading role of Hamlet, while her (his) love interest is played by senior and male counterpart Quincy Davis.
Because the role of Hamlet is technically written for a man, Conzemius has approached it as any other character she’s played before.
“It’s not different based on the gender, it’s just how their personalities are and what you interpret from that,” she said. “So I tried to just ignore the fact that it’s supposed to be a man and play it how I would play and just kind of assume the role, rather than the gender.”
Conzemius also really enjoys Shakespeare and playing such a different role than in the past.
“I like how it how the language moves with each other and how it forms kind of a poetry,” she said.
Davis has also enjoyed playing his role as Ophelia in such an iconic play for his last year at Armstrong.
“I’ve really enjoyed this role, because it expands my abilities as an actor having to sing in the show, and having to just throw myself out there, rather than just be more timid,” he said.
It’s also been a blessing for him to be acting with classmates he’s known his entire life.
“It’s a real highlight also to Ms. Lovitt on how well she has been able to direct, and just being able to help have the show come together as one,” Davis said.
Armstrong’s rendition is going to feel more the 1980s than 1300s, to give it a more modern twist, according to Marissa Hanley, the stage manager.
“Instead of like classical Shakespearean-themed music, we have some Rolling Stones playing for scene changes to give it kind of a different energy than what people usually expect for a Shakespeare show,” she said.
As a scenic change artist, Emily Dahm has been creating a canvas stained-glass window, an important set piece in the play that gives the set more of a castle motif.
“But then we also have it as an important set piece that people are hiding behind and using it to interact with, so that they learn major plot points without just sitting on stage,” Hanley said.
While students are currently rehearsing with masks, they won’t be wearing them during the live production, though audience members will be required to wear a mask.
Excited to be performing once again in front of what she hopes will be a full auditorium, Lovitt encourages audiences to come and enjoy, and see just what the students are capable of, both onstage and backstage, she said.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Lovitt said. “They’ve tackled an incredibly difficult show.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.