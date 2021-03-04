Rehearsals and filming of this year’s Robbinsdale Armstrong High School musical are now complete. Audiences can view this original production set in a 1920s speakeasy starting Friday, March 5.
“The Big Easy” is a murder mystery in which gamblers come together to play Texas Hold’em in a speakeasy and suddenly start dying.
The original musical comedy is written by Armstrong drama students and directed by Megan Kelly Hubbell, who also directed last year’s winter musical, “Seussical.”
Compared to non-pandemic years, this musical has been a very different process.
“When we started planning for the musical back in September and October, we had no idea if we would be able to perform a live show or even rehearse in person,” she said.
As a production team, they were trying to plan a show that could be live or virtual if needed.
Hubbell wanted to find a way to keep as many students involved as possible, and doing a traditional musical just didn’t seem like the way, she said.
So, she pitched the idea to write their own show in which students could be involved from writing and performing to filming and editing video. The entire production has been student-driven, Hubbell said.
When it came to a theme, Hubbell suggested skits where students shared their experiences from the year-long pandemic.
“After our first brainstorming meeting, the kids were clear they wanted the show to be completely COVID-free. They were sick of it,” Hubbell said. “They wanted to have fun and laugh, so they settled on a murder mystery.”
She called upon two seniors, Andy Boese and Grace Gooley, “who seemed to have a real knack for the writing” to be the “head writers.”
“They jumped at the opportunity, and between the three of us, we took the drafted script and ironed out the kinks to make what was our final version,” she said.
The music for the production includes some classics from the era like “Stormy Weather” and “Too Darn Hot,” as well as a modern twist with “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody,” from the film, “The Great Gatsby.”
Hubbell noted the show’s “hidden gem” is “The Gambler’s Rag” composed by Armstrong sophomore Carter Ferris.
Additionally, seniors Abby Hawkinson, Kayla Hotzler and Hannah Goldsmith were assistant choreographers, and choreographed several songs for the production, much of which was over a digital platform until they were able to begin rehearsing in person Jan. 4.
Hawkinson has been in eight other productions, including “Macbeth,” “Seussical” and “Little Women.”
In “The Big Easy,” she plays Lida Onorato, the owner of a new speakeasy hosting an exclusive poker tournament. As the tournament goes on, things don’t go to plan and Lida tries anything and everything to try to make sure things work out in the end.
“My favorite thing about this production is how hands-on it has been, and how involved we have all been,” Hawkinson said. “Being able to help make creative decisions and bring our own story to life has been a really cool experience.”
Hotzler plays Billie, a lounge singer at the speakeasy.
She previously performed in “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Spamalot” and “Seussical,” but said this production has been harder than any other show, though it’s also been very rewarding.
“I loved being a part of this production,” she said. “It was a unique experience that I am so proud to be a part of.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the live audience is limited. Drama students are each able to have up to two spectators. The performance has been recorded for online viewing.
Senior Blake Hyland “has been nothing short of a dream,” Hubbell said. “He has filmed and edited all of our promotional content on our Facebook page and he is shooting our entire show over the course of seven days and editing the entire thing. It’s a ridiculously huge undertaking and he is doing a fantastic job.”
As a student leader of the school’s media club since his sophomore year, Hyland has a lot of experience editing and filming activities around school.
“It has been a crazy and awesome experience putting on this musical,” he said. “Even though you don’t typically film a musical, it has been running smoothly.”
He recommends checking out this filmed original musical because “it’s highly produced and the cast and crew are putting in a ton of work to make it as professional as possible,” he said. “It’s also a fun musical with a bunch of interesting characters and great dance numbers.”
The production can be viewed online starting Friday, March 5, on the Armstrong High School Activities YouTube channel (https://bit.ly/3uAbxcI).
Viewing is free, however, there is a GoFundMe link to the Armstrong Theater Boosters (http://gf.me/u/y3gxkw) to help defray the costs not covered within the high school’s operating budget, allowing the department to purchase set and costume items and continually improve the quality of shows.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.