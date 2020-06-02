The end of the school year did not go as planned for anyone, but especially for the 435 students in the Armstrong graduating class of 2020.
There will be a virtual commencement taking place at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, premiering on the district’s YouTube channel. A link will be shared with students and families prior to the event, allowing them to invite friends and family members.
Speakers will include Armstrong High School Principal Erick Norby, Robbinsdale Area Schools Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, as well as students Roger Massman, class president; Olivia Foli, vice president, and Elizabeth Neuville, Dacion Francis and Kelly Ruha.
District officials have decided to save its postponed date of Thursday, July 23 for a potentially safe, in-person ceremony at the high school. Gov. Tim Walz has previously indicated the graduation guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health could be modified if conditions change over time. As such, the district is closely monitoring the situation and will make a decision accordingly.
As the Armstrong Class of 2020 prepares to graduate – albeit virtually – the Sun Sailor has highlighted six seniors as they reflect on their high school career.
Jack Major
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school was in my 10th grade AP Seminar research class. In that class we learned how to write a research paper, how to find sources and more. Our lessons almost always involved collaborating with our classmates, using our phones or Chromebooks, or demonstrating a skill to the class. AP Seminar was by far the most unique class I took at Armstrong, mainly because of the amount of group work and technology used.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I achieved my academic goals in high school through goal setting and help from others in the building and at home. Each year my goal was to improve myself in some way from the previous year. That mindset helped me to never settle and stay focused on school. I was also ready and willing to ask questions and get help from teachers and friends if needed. I believe asking questions is one of the best ways to learn, so I always tried to speak up if I didn’t understand something.
What are your plans for after high school?
After high school I will be attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities at the College of Science and Engineering. I am planning to major in biomedical engineering.
Aryee McCabe
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
Before I joined Armstrong High School, I lived in Brooklyn Park. Though I resided in Brooklyn Park, freshman year, my parents made me go miles away to Blaine High School. Having to drive hours every day to a completely different city, and let’s face it being a minority in a majority white school made me feel like an outcast. And my D average grades in every class reflected an attitude of inferiority. But, to this day, one teacher in the school changed my perspective forever. To summarize, my physics teacher (Mr. Ross) met with me every morning to provide help with the class material. One day he uttered advice I’ve applied all throughout my academic and personal life: Think about the consequences of your actions, keep trying, and settle only for extraordinary.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
With guidance from my teachers, parents and family. All my characteristics today have produced because of them. I wouldn’t be where I am without them. “For my parents, because of my teachers”
What are your plans for after high school?
Attending Minnesota State University Mankato and pursuing a degree in biochemistry. Afterward, I would like to follow in my cousin’s footsteps and attend medical school.
Aaron Meerovich
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable experience was learning hard work and discipline when taking AP U.S. history, and spending time with my friends in study groups for it.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
Self-discipline is key to a successful high school career. The reason I was able to achieve my goals was being able to put down my phone, put down my controller and put in the time and effort needed to get that test grade, study for the ACT or audition for another theater production.
What are your plans for after high school?
My plans after high school are to attend the Carlson School of Management. I hope to be involved in their choir and theater programs as well as study abroad in Europe.
Bhumi Patel
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
Being a part of the Student Council was a memorable experience for me. I learned how to effectively communicate with community members and understand the importance of teamwork and network connections within my community.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
By maintaining a good connection with my guidance counselor and teachers. They helped me keep a good balance between my school and post-secondary education life and assisted me in making educational decisions that would help achieve the goals I had set for myself.
What are your plans for after high school?
I will be attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to major in biochemistry.
Sara Shiff
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
I loved AP U.S. History and learning from Mr. Hohenstein. This course opened my eyes to the complexities of American history and politics – because of this class, I want to major in political science or American studies. My grandfather used to be a U.S. history teacher, so between both of their influences, I grasped the importance of learning from the past to understand the present and help to predict our future.
The relationships I built with all of my teachers, peers, and administration made my years at Armstrong extremely memorable. My teachers expanded my world view and several became invaluable mentors to me. I cannot wait to come back to visit them.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I set goals, believed in myself, worked hard and asked questions. To maintain a 4.0 GPA with numerous AP classes, I needed laser focus and intrinsic motivation. I focused on my future beyond high school, because I believe imagining your life in five years, 10 years, 20 years, is incredibly motivating and exciting. Also, Quizlet is amazing.
What are your plans for after high school?
Next fall, I will be a freshman at Princeton University, studying political science and vocal performance. I will also be taking voice lessons at The Juilliard School. My goal is to continue at Juilliard for graduate school, then sing for a Young Artist Program at a national opera house, ultimately leading to an international singing career. Or, go to law school and become a criminal defense attorney. Maybe both.
Priya Thomas
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
So many of my memorable learning experiences have been through choir. I’ve learned how to set aside what might be stressing me out and to let myself focus completely on one moment, or phrase or song. I’ve learned how to lead while also listening to and relying on others. Choir has also helped me understand how valuable it is to be part of a goal that’s larger than just myself.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I learned how to love what I did at school by building relationships with my teachers, friends and mentors. I worked to find a balance between productivity and taking time to breathe. Also, I have always been a list person – I keep track of everything with bullet points.
What are your plans for after high school?
I will be at Northeastern University this fall, and am interested in cognitive science and psychology. I hope to minor in Spanish and study abroad in a Spanish-speaking country.
