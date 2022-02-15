The cast and crew of Armstrong Theater’s one-act play, “The Fifteen Minute Hamlet,” rehearsed for a final time before heading to the state tournament last week.
The group was coming off a first-place finish in the section finals besting four other programs Feb. 5 at Holy Angels Academy.
It had been 12 years since Armstrong’s one act competed in section finals, and 15 years since Armstrong presented at state, which took place Feb. 10 at the O’Shaughnessy Auditorium of St. Catherine University in St. Paul.
“When we say this was our year, it’s not because the other shows weren’t good ... for whatever reason, it fell to us this year,” said Jenny Lovitt, producer of this year’s one act.
There are 17 cast and crew involved in the one act, which is a Minnesota State High School League sanctioned event, which permits a maximum of 20. The performance also can’t be more than 35 minutes, which includes 10 minutes for setup and 10 minutes at the end for strike-down, explained Jenny Lovitt.
The timing aspect creates another level of complexity, since going over in time can disqualify a team.
“There was a show that was disqualified at subsections because it went over 21 seconds ... and it was a lovely, wonderful show,” Jenny Lovitt said.
“The Fifteen Minute Hamlet” is actually 18 minutes in length, giving them plenty of time to work with.
It’s a comedic abridgment of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” as written by Tom Stoppard. It involves a troupe of actors who have taken on the job of getting through the text of “Hamlet” in 15 minutes, explained Jenny Lovitt.
Her husband Joe Lovitt who is the director of the one act, explained that this particular script doesn’t have a lot of stage direction written into it, so actors and directors can “run wild with ideas on how to present it.”
“Our idea was to present it as a kind of dysfunctional Shakespeare company whose personalities occasionally interrupt the characters they play,” he said.
As a director, he has also been impressed with the determination and dedication of all the students involved, especially since many of them are also in the middle of rehearsals for the production of “The High School Musical,” hitting the stage in March.
“There are few things more difficult in theatre than to have a long rehearsal process where you go for months without laughs from an audience, even for seasoned professionals,” he said. “When these students finally turned this thing loose on their first audience at prelims, the reaction they got reinforced that all of their work was worth it. And it’s kept building ever since.”
What makes this show a strong contender for State is that it’s “a very unique comedy,” Joe Lovitt said. “Some of the jokes are broad, some of them are subtle. Neither one is easy to do well.”
He also said it’s is a really fun show to watch “even if you know nothing about Shakespeare.”
The cast and the crew have developed a sense of timing and comic instinct where they know where to push the jokes and when to hold back, he explained.
“That kind of balance is rare in any show. It’s especially impressive at the high school level,” he said. “They’ve done a fantastic job.”
Armstrong senior Heidi Mintz plays Gertrude, the queen and Hamlet’s mother.
This is her ninth show at Armstrong and her second one act.
“Being able to go compete has a different level of fun” to the theatre experience, Mintz said.
While athletes get to compete against other teams, it’s not something that happens in theatre. That’s what Mintz appreciates with the one-act competitions. Not only do you get to show off your production to other schools, but you also get to see people you know in other shows and compete against them throughout the season, she said.
They had heard about some of the other shows they were up against, which was a little nerve wracking, Mintz said. “But when we went to finals, we kind of just relaxed and had fun with it, which I think was the best part.”
Having competed in one act as a freshman but not making it to finals, Mintz is “super excited to go to state.”
“It’s been quite a long time since Armstrong has gone to finals and a long time since they’ve progressed to state ... and getting to be able to do it with this cast has been really nice considering all the challenges we’ve had with COVID and ... the barrier of having masks while also speaking Shakespearean text.”
For senior Quincy Davis, who plays Hamlet, he’s enjoyed his first one-act competition and is also excited to advance to the state festival.
“It’s really nice to see everyone’s hard work actually paying off,” he said.
When it comes to the One-Act State Festival, it’s not like other state tournaments where schools compete against each other. Instead, the judges give out stars for select performances.
Only three of the eight schools participating at state received star performances. Unfortunately, Armstrong was not one of them, but the “kids did a wonderful job,” reported Jenny Lovitt.
“Judging art is so subjective and it comes down to the judges’ personal taste,” she said. “Two of the three judges gave us excellent and exemplary marks and the third judge marked us ‘very good.’ The kids were a little disappointed, but they did everything we asked them to and the audience really enjoyed it.”
Cooper’s one act competes at finals
Cooper High School performed “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” directed by Gretchen Wurzer-Palm, which went on to the section finals and came in fourth place overall.
This is a show that introduces the audience to the children of Terezin, which is described as the “waiting room” to Auschwitz. Musicians, writers, actors, singers and children were taken to Terezin as a holding area prior to the trains taking the vast majority of Jews to the concentration camps, Wurzer-Palm explained.
“This is a powerful story that not many know about; we know about the Nazi work camps, but not necessarily about what went on prior to the time when the Jews were taken there,” she said.
Cooper’s cast included seven actors, who characterized many of the children of Terezin, as well as those important and noteworthy to the main character who took the audience through her memories.
“It’s a beautiful recounting of one woman’s experience of losing everyone close to her; while she survived to tell the tale,” she said.
Cooper Theatre students are now busy rehearsing for the upcoming production of “The Wiz,” opening March 9.
