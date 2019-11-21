Armstrong High School

School resource officers are investigating an incident involving a Robbinsdale Armstrong High School student and staff member in which a video posted on social media shows the two punching each other Nov. 20 in the Plymouth high school.

Armstrong families were notified of the physical altercation by an email from Principal Erick Norby.

“Upon being notified, building administration, along with district officials, immediately began an investigation. Upon conclusion of the investigation, we will follow appropriate district policies,” Norby wrote. “Please continue to speak with your student about making good choices and engaging in appropriate social media use. Thank you for continuing to support our efforts to ensure a safe and supportive school environment.”

The Plymouth Police Department was advised of the altercation and officers are conducting interviews and reviewing video of the incident. Because this is an active investigation, no other details are available at this time. 

The Robbinsdale Area School District did not provide any further information due to data privacy. 

- Compiled by Kristen Miller.

