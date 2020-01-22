Armstrong High School hosted a presentation Jan. 16 by LeeAnn Mortenson of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, an addiction treatment and advocacy organization. The presentation is a part of the school’s efforts to educate students and families on the impacts of vaping.
“We need to talk about this, we need to educate people, we need to know what’s going on,” Mortenson said. “I don’t do this presentation for youth, because it would be a completely different presentation, and I can just do what I can right now, do this one with adults, school administrators and parents.”
A misconception that Mortenson highlighted was that teenagers are primarily getting vaping devices online when the devices are actually being shared and distributed amongst friends. According to Mortenson, the primary factor of teenage vaping is social.
“Most of them just get them from friends,” Mortenson said. “Talk about a social phenomenon. I mean, they do it as a social activity.”
A portion of the presentation that garnered a lot of attention was on the different vaping devices. The devices range in shape and size and some devices even resemble apparel, such as a watch.
“E-cigs, personal vaporizers, vape pens, modern pod systems,” Mortenson said. “They come in many shapes and sizes.”
Mortenson cautioned attendees that, even though there is a national law requiring an individual to be at least 21 years old to purchase smoking products, the change doesn’t always translate quickly to the local level. She encouraged individuals to continue to advocate for laws at the state and city level requiring tobacco sales be limited to 21 or older, which are easier to enforce.
Cities near Armstrong that have those laws in place are Plymouth, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park, Eden Prairie, Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Mortenson concluded her presentation with tips for parents including that it doesn’t hurt to start the conversation with students while they are young. Other tips included providing credible information, asking open-answered questions instead of telling them what not to do and do it in bits and pieces, instead of one instance.
“You can talk to them in little bits, little pieces, teachable moments,” Mortenson said. “Line up a conversation, not a lecture.”
Nikki Stout, the substance use specialist for the Robbinsdale School District, can be reached at Nikki_Stout@rdale.org or at 763-504-7089 for support within the district.
To learn more about the dangers of vaping and substance abuse, visit hazeldenbettyford.org.
