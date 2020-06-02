Robbinsdale Armstrong High School graduate Aaron Meyers was looking forward to walking across the stage and throwing his cap in the air as a symbolic gesture of overcoming the many challenges that began early in his high school career.
“It just sucks,” said Meyers of not being able to walk in his commencement ceremony that will be virtual Thursday, June 4. District officials have announced they are keeping the postponed date in late July for a potential in-person ceremony.
Meyers challenges began in his freshman year, when he began having seizures that caused the left side of his body to “freeze.” He also suffered from debilitating migraines.
In the spring of that school year, Meyers had just finished his first practice on the Armstrong baseball team when he went in for an MRI. He had been looking forward to his first season of high school baseball.
The brain scan revealed a 1-inch tumor on his right temporal lobe, which controls emotions, vision and language.
“I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say,” Meyers said upon hearing the news that he would need brain surgery to remove the tumor, which was determined to be cancerous.
The surgery was successful, as all of the tumor was believed to have been removed.
Meyers went through 32 rounds of radiation therapy and spent five days a week for three months, ending in July, at the Mayo Clinic.
In the fall of his sophomore year, a scan revealed the tumor had grown back.
“I was paralyzed,” he said of his emotions upon finding he had cancer again. “I was really sad.”
After his second surgery to remove the tumor, Meyers went on to have six rounds of chemotherapy infusions, as well as two targeted chemotherapy drugs.
“I’m in the clear for right now.” Meyers said he continues to live with the “what if” of the tumor coming back.
To keep a watchful eye on it, Meyers has to have an MRI every three months and a spinal tap every six months.
And the side effects remain.
For example, Meyers said his right and left sides of his body feel different and he is still “tired all time from the radiation” treatments.
Because the surgery affected his temporal lobe, Meyers said it’s affected his concentration and memorization, which has made test-taking even more difficult.
One of the most devastating things was the loss of his dream to play baseball. The surgery caused some perceptual damage that made it impossible for him to continue playing ball.
“I was devastated,” he said.
Meyers also became overwhelmed with schoolwork and relied on John Szurek, an educational assistant/homebound instructor at Armstrong, to assist with schoolwork as he recovered.
“To be honest, I couldn’t have done it without him. He was a big influence,” Meyers said.
Szurek met Meyers as a young freshman before his surgery.
“He was a normal, healthy, and athletic young man with a promising baseball career ahead of him,” said Szurek, noting he was “shocked” at how much Meyers changed after surgery that spring.
“Gone was the boy I knew. Gone was the boy who had it all. Although he had not lost any intelligence, I could tell that he was not his normal self,” Szurek said, explaining that Meyers would become easily annoyed and frustrated. The teen had persistent headaches and could not maintain focus. He was also tired all the time, and couldn’t get enough sleep.
Then there was the ever-present frustration with doctor appointments, MRIs, radiation and chemotherapy.
“He once told me that he felt like a human pin cushion or a medical lab rat with all the tests and experimental medical treatments,” Szurek said.
Understanding Meyers’ conditions and limitations, his teachers worked to accommodate their lessons and homework expectations.
“At first, Aaron resisted modifications and wanted to do the work he had done before his surgery. It took him months to finally accept his limitations and to accept the help he was given,” Szurek said.
“In the end, Aaron’s strength of character won out. He would not let anything get in his way of his dreams,” Szurek said. This included overcoming the loss of playing baseball to becoming a manager for the team and supporting his twin brother, Zach, in his athletic pursuits.
Meyers’ vocational interests also shifted from being all about baseball to becoming a physical therapist.
In the fall, Meyers will attend Minnesota State University-Mankato for pre-occupational therapy with plans to go on to help young people like him recover from similar health issues.
“I just want to lighten their mood and help them get back on their feet and make them stronger,” he said.
As for other students who might be facing similar health challenges, Meyers said not to worry about it, but instead have faith and hope.
“You’ll get through it. It’s not your fault, but it’s your life now,” Meyers said. “So, you have to deal with your situation. That’s what I’ve done.”
