Musical comedy opens Feb. 25
Wayzata High School Theatre is inviting audiences to meet “The Addams Family,” the creepy, kooky and altogether ooky household of macabre but friendly misfits.
Taking on directing duties for the ninth- and 10th-grade musical comedy is Sandra Struthers, who said she’s excited to help continue the theater department’s first full season of shows since the pandemic forced cancellations, audience limitations and live-streamed performances.
“Because of COVID, these students haven’t gotten a chance to do a lot of theater, so we wanted to build up the theater program again and we knew that it would be good to pick a title that would be very appealing to students because this is one of the ways that we sort of help onboard the younger students into the theater program,” Struthers said.
The director said the musical has also allowed students to learn various technical aspects of theater production, from putting together props to managing stage lighting.
“They get a lot of opportunities in terms of learning new skills,” Struthers said.
“The Addams Family,” which was a television show in the 1960s and has been made into numerous live action and animated movies over the years, opened on Broadway in 2010 as a musical comedy that follows the ghoulish family led by Gomez and Morticia Addams. When sullen daughter Wednesday announces she’s invited her new boyfriend and his very normal family for a dinner party, the Addams family must put on their best funeral wear and play their part. But complications arise when the Addams family begins to show their true colors.
Taking on the role of Gomez is sophomore Max Richard, who has been acting in school productions since sixth grade. The student said he views his character as a suave and eccentric man who loves his family very much.
“Everyone who has the opportunity to come see the show should definitely come see it,” Richard said. “It is a ridiculous, hilarious, joyful, relevant show that is entertaining for all.”
The student said the theater department has been busy rehearsing to get ready for the show’s opening night Feb. 25.
“Rehearsals have been going good and we’re making very good progress. In these last few weeks before opening, we will be making finishing touches on choreography for big numbers and getting comfortable with the big set,” he said. “I’m so excited for audiences to come see ‘The Addams Family.’ We all missed having audiences due to COVID, so now we are more than ready for people to come see our show and to come watch live theater again.”
If you go:
Wayzata High School Theatre presents “The Addams Family”
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26; 7 p.m. Friday, March 4; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: Auditorium 2 at Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Tickets: Adults $15, seniors (62+) $12, students/staff $10. Reserved seating tickets may be purchased online at whstheatre.com or at the box office one hour before performances.
