The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving alcohol, in which Micheal Paul Harvey, 30, of St. Cloud, was killed Nov. 23 on Interstate 494 at County Road 6 in Plymouth.
The incident occurred around 1:22 a.m. Harvey was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla northbound on the interstate when the vehicle drifted to the shoulder and struck an unoccupied, stalled vehicle.
According to the report, Harvey was not wearing a seat belt.
- Compiled by Kristen Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.