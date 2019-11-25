The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving alcohol, in which Micheal Paul Harvey, 30, of St. Cloud, was killed Nov. 23 on Interstate 494 at County Road 6 in Plymouth.

The incident occurred around 1:22 a.m. Harvey was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla northbound on the interstate when the vehicle drifted to the shoulder and struck an unoccupied, stalled vehicle.

According to the report, Harvey was not wearing a seat belt.

- Compiled by Kristen Miller

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@ecm-inc.com

