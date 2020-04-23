After four decades, Hoy hands over leadership role at Interfaith Outreach

After four decades, LaDonna Hoy has handed over her duties as executive director for Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, the nonprofit organization she began out of a church basement and helped grow into a resource for thousands of families and individuals in need.
The Plymouth-based human service nonprofit helps deliver support services like food, housing, education, employment and transportation to people living in Hamel, Long Lake, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, Plymouth and Wayzata.
The humble beginnings of Interfaith Outreach date back to 1979 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Wayzata, where Hoy was serving as director of pastoral ministries. As part of that role, Hoy worked to reach out to other faith groups in the area and them to consider their role in addressing basic human needs in the community.
From there, Hoy garnered help from the local faith communities and the West Hennepin Human Service Planning Board to carve out a geographic service area of eight communities and founded the nonprofit organization. Out of the church basement, Hoy and other organizers set up a food and clothing shelf, as well as a rides program for people in need of transportation.
Today, the nonprofit’s headquarters is a 40,000-square-foot building that was once a grocery store. The new site provides space for education services, a larger food shelf and a volunteer-run thrift store that sells donated clothing and household items to support the nonprofit’s operations and programs.
In 2018, the nonprofit worked with 2,000 local families (more than 6,000 people) experiencing a crisis, distributed one million pounds of food to community members, created housing stability nearly 1,200 times and helped more than 230 people get jobs.
Today, at 86, Hoy is transitioning out of her leadership role as Greg Hilding steps in as the new executive director. Hoy said she will serve in a consulting role as executive director emerita over the next year.
“His skills and experience and his heart for the vision and mission and values of Interfaith were a wonderful fit for where we are right now,” Hoy said of Hilding, who has served in various leadership roles with Second Harvest Heartland. “I couldn’t be more enthusiastic and excited about it. I think we got the right guy at the right time for Interfaith.”
Succession planning has long been in the works, Hoy said, recognizing that it has been a unique introduction for Hilding as the nonprofit has shifted to an essential services model to protect the health of the organization’s clients and staff members while continuing to provide food and emergency financial assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He’s jumped in ahead of time and been extremely helpful in helping us navigate our whole new essential business model and think through all of the complexity of what that change involves,” Hoy said.
Leaders at the nonprofit say the best way to currently help Interfaith provide support for those in need is through financial donations, which support the organization’s ability to respond to emergency needs for food and financial assistance most flexibly while reducing the number of hands that touch the food and goods before they’re distributed. For more information on how to help, visit iocp.org/covid-19-response or call 763-489-7500.
“They say that in times of crisis, people seem to find the best in themselves,” Hoy said. “And we certainly have seen that in all kinds of responses and people calling and asking how they can help.”
Hoy said she continues to be grateful for the constant support from the community that has kept the nonprofit going. Thinking back 40 years ago, Hoy said she never could have imagined that Interfaith would grow into what it has become.
“What we did believe in, though, was this community. We really believed that in our community there was enough heart and will and resources for us to take care of each other in all the ways that matter,” Hoy said. “This community has stepped up over and over again and stayed with us through all kinds of hard times – this certainly being one of them.”
Also unwavering still is Hoy’s commitment to finding more ways to help those who are struggling. When asked if she had any bucket list items or hobbies she’d like to focus on during her semi-retirement, Hoy quickly brought up three key organizational growth areas for Interfaith: affordable housing, early education and mental health needs in the community.
“For 40 years, I’ve gotten up most every morning and gone to work,” she said. “This will be a whole different experience.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.