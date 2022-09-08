Plymouth has its share of struggles, possible solutions
Across the country finding affordable housing continue to be an issue.
Minnesota is no exception.
According to the US Interagency Council on Homelessness, approximately 7,940 people in Minnesota were homeless on any given day as of January 2020, a number that didn’t yet account for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Housing is becoming more of a luxury than a right, creating problems and demanding solutions in Plymouth.
Despite the challenges in finding truly affordable housing that many Minnesotans are facing, there may be hope at Plymouth’s new Cranberry Ridge development, created by the Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative.
According to CEO/President Lee Blons of Beacon, “Families in the Twin Cities suburbs face a dire shortage of affordable options when it comes to home. It’s even worse for families trying to get by on $50,000 or less a year, a disproportionate number of whom are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color).”
In light of this, Cranberry Ridge began leasing in April of 2022, aiming to provide truly affordable housing to those who need it.
According to Beacon Associate Director of Communications Dan Gregory, Cranberry Ridge now houses 45 families in the Plymouth area.
“We focus on people with the lowest incomes, and those who have experienced homelessness,” he shared. “We know that housing is the bedrock for the rest of our lives. Everything else revolves around having the stability and the affordability of a home. For so many people, that’s becoming more and more out of reach.”
Gregory added, “Affordable housing is a crisis in every Minnesota community,” noting that as of 2020 approximately 550,000 people in the state struggled to afford the cost of living.
“Here’s the terrifying thing,” Gregory said, “We don’t have the new numbers. The 550,000 people in Minnesota who were cost burdened, that was before the pandemic. And so we know it’s higher than that, which is ridiculous, it’s scary.”
While finding housing that doesn’t break the bank has become difficult for so many, the creation of affordable housing communities is no walk in the park either.
According to Gregory, the need for a place like Cranberry Ridge first arose from the Wayzata Community Church and other congregations in the western suburbs almost 10 years ago, with congregation members highlighting the homelessness they saw in their own communities at the time.
“We had a large base of support in Plymouth,” Gregory said, which led to the project proposal for Cranberry Ridge at its current location.
“Once everything was approved by the city, and they had all of their financing lined up, then you have to apply for funding from Minnesota Housing,” Gregory shared. It was here that the systematic dysfunction regarding affordable housing in Minnesota began to show.
“[Minnesota Housing] only has limited funds available,” Gregory said. “They’re only able to fund about one out of every three applications that comes in to them each year because the state hasn’t invested the necessary resources in affordable housing.”
The Cranberry Ridge project was put on hold for years, “because there were insufficient funds at the state level.” Despite being proposed almost 10 years ago, Cranberry Ridge construction only began last year and finally opened this summer.
Gregory said for this reason, Beacon continues to advocate for affordable housing infrastructure.
“We’ve seen a lot of [disparity] through government inaction, and so we’re seeking to address those disparities within the system that keep people from being able to afford the basic necessity of a home,” he said.
