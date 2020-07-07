Ryan Peterson of Plymouth made it his mission to run a marathon in all 50 states before turning 50 years old.
His decade-long plans were halted by the pandemic with only one state left to run.
“Alaska is my 50th state, which was canceled due to COVID-19,” Peterson said, though he plans to run in Alaska as soon as the event is rescheduled.
Peterson’s motivations were not merely for personal satisfaction.
In light of the recent circumstances, Peterson decided to finish his goal at home while raising money for Feeding America, a national charity that provides meals for people in need.
Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the U.S., providing meals to more than 40 million people each year. The organization also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among those served, educates the public about the problem of hunger and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.
Peterson’s initial goal was to raise enough money for 1 million meals.
He started on June 1 and met that goal within the first week. With more pledges coming, Peterson anticipates raising $68,000, which is enough for more than 1.35 million meals.
Since his Alaska plans were canceled, Peterson altered his plans and ran 50 miles on his 50th birthday, starting at 1 a.m. June 30. From his Plymouth home, he ran west on the Luce Line Trail for the first 30 miles then back home to shower, change clothes and take a 30-minute nap. He then ran back down Vicksburg Lane to the Luce Line and ran east for the last 20 miles.
The whole journey took him 8 hours and 2 minutes.
“It was an incredible experience,” Peterson said of running 50 miles on his 50th birthday. “I ran 40 miles on my 40th birthday but that was just for myself. The 50x50 was intended to do something good for others given the mess the world is in right now.”
Since he began fundraising, Peterson said he has received many comments thanking him for helping them also focus on something positive.
“My only disappointment is that my wife, who recently became a runner, was planning on running the last 20 miles with me. Unfortunately, she broke her ankle a few days ago so had to sit it out,” he said.
Peterson is still taking donations for his Feeding America 50x50 fundraiser, which can be made at ryno50x50.com.
