It was a sunny, crisp morning, Sept. 10, as people gathered at Providence Academy in Plymouth, just one day shy of the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Each of the 2,977 lives lost were reflected in flags adorned along the school’s entry and walkways as part of an annual event to remember that day and honor first responders.
The year was momentous for Providence Academy, opening its doors to welcome students for the first time seven days and 45 minutes before the first plane hit the World Trade Center.
As part of the 9/11 tribute event, first responders from the Plymouth and Medicine Lake fire departments and Plymouth police joined in a procession while students and staff covered their hearts in their honor.
“Students of Providence Academy, on this very date 20 years ago, before any of you were born, 343 firefighters and 37 police officers in New York City gave their lives in efforts to save their fellow citizens,” said Headmaster Dr. Todd R. Flanders during the opening remarks. “We gather here today to commemorate the fallen, including the nearly 3,000 victims of terrorism on that day, each one represented on these grounds by an individual American flag planted by our students.”
He shared a letter the school received in response to the 20th-anniversary event from Sarah K. Sysko, of Ridgewood, N.J., a community that lost 12 of its members on that morning, including a firefighter.
“Every year, the anniversary never fails to rekindle the breathtaking moment when we knew our friends, neighbors and loved ones were gone,” wrote Sysko, who now lives in the Twin Cities. “So I cannot begin to tell you how poignant and comforting it is to see the next generation at Providence Academy, honor and remember.”
Flanders presented a New York Fire Department hat from Sysko, which received from a merchant while visiting Ground Zero during fall of 2001.
“He saw my tears and said, ‘take this for remembrance, comfort and hope,’” she wrote. “And that’s exactly what it’s been for 20 years. Now I’d like your school to have it for the same reason.”
Flanders continued saying: “There are forces that would like to take away our God-given rights. Those forces cannot win so long as we never tire, never waver, never forget,” he said, noting the men and women in uniform who gave their lives 20 years ago today did not tire or waiver in defending the freedom and rights of their fellow citizens.
“And I tell you, the men and women in uniform here today before you are prepared to do the same for you,” he told the students, pointing to the men and women from the Plymouth police and fire departments, who also received a round of applause.
Invited to share remarks during the event was Alex Johnson, a 2005 Providence Academy graduate, who now works on a threat assessment team of the San Antonio Police Department.
Johnson was a freshman in 2001 and recalled watching the second plane intentionally crash into the south tower.
“It was a calculated effort to deliver as deadly a blow as possible,” he said, thinking of the hatred that was necessary for such a lethal act.
“However, it was not until the following days that I heard the corresponding stories of courage, of sacrifice, in the face of such terror,” he said.
He continued by sharing the story of Rick Rescorla, vice president for corporate security at Morgan Stanley in the World Trade Center. He was responsible for the safety of approximately 2,700 employees who were distributed throughout 22 floors.
When the first plane hit the north tower, Rescorla was in the south tower on the 44th floor.
“He ignored a direct order by the Port Authority to stay put and instead, grabbed a bullhorn and began the mass evacuation of thousands,” Johnson said. “His long career leading soldiers in combat Vietnam had forged an iron will which didn’t crack under pressure. Survivors say that Rick’s voice could be heard echoing throughout the tower stairwell, as he sang Welsh battle hymns and patriotic songs to raise the morale of his frightened colleagues around him.”
After United Airlines Flight 175 struck the south tower, “the ensuing blackness caused another stampede of panic in the stairwell, but Rick once again brought calm hope,” Johnson said. “He stood by the critical junction points, which separated the stairs and the sky lounges on the way down. And there’s no doubt that his efforts saved countless lives. And amid the turmoil, he was heard exhorting those around him with a bullhorn, yelling, ‘Today is a day to be proud to be an American.’”
Rescorla was last seen on the 10th floor going back to sweep for survivors and his body was never recovered.
“Those who nobly gave their lives in New York at the (World) Trade Center, Virginia at the Pentagon, and in a rural southwestern Pennsylvania field, they will all forever be honored in this nation’s memory,” Johnson said.
He ended his remarks by saying that while profound evil does exist in this world - as the 3,000 flags attest to - “Let’s reflect on the past and pray for our future.”
