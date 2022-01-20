The 115-year tradition of the Robbinsdale City Band is undergoing a transition: the departure of director Mike Serber.
While significant, the transition is something that - thanks to dedicated leadership - hasn’t come around often. Serber assumed the role in 1991, capping an impressive 30-year tenure as the band’s first in command. Before him was Roger Thompson, who led the band for 22 years.
Since 1906, the band has been led by a rotation of 12 directors, but Serber takes the cake for the one that’s stood at the helm the longest. Despite joking that he’d lead the band as long as he was alive, Serber decided it was time to relinquish his baton a few months before the pandemic to have more time to devote to family, travel and writing music.
That clean path to retirement was muddied by the pandemic, but in December, he finally handed the role to Ray Johanneck. Since, the Plymouth man has been thanked by all walks of the Robbinsdale community, including the Robbinsdale City Council, and can now look forward to a little more freedom after dedicating decades to rehearsal and travel.
A path paved by mentors
Serber’s longevity is likely a mirror of the commitment from those directors that came before him. Serber first joined the band in 1970 at just 13 years old, the youngest anyone has ever joined the band to date. His admiration for the band was sparked by his neighbor, Robbinsdale’s “Mr. Music” Robert Mendenhall, who led it from 1947 to 1964. According to Serber, Mendenhall commanded a “crisp and precise” program that earned the band repeat Grand Champion honors at Aquatennial parades. He also led the music program for Robbinsdale Area Schools when Serber was just putting his fingers to the keys of a trumpet for the first time.
After his older brother joined the band, Serber pled for him to arrange a special audition with then-director Thompson. Despite his young age, Thompson agreed to hear him alongside drum major Mike Sanko. Serber remembered “feverishly” practicing the third cornet parts to “National Emblem” and “Colossus of Columbia” over and over until he had them down perfectly.
Thompson was someone that Serber came to think of as a “teacher, mentor, good friend and father figure” in the 22 years that he played under his direction. Thompson encouraged Serber to attend Northwestern University to earn his degree in Music Education in 1978.
Serber recalled his anxious first year taking over the program as director after Thompson called it quits in 1991. He entered the band into as many concerts as possible, soon after learning that both of his children had been named to separate royalty programs. The result was about 50 parades and coronations, the family racing from one event to the next, and enough stress that Serber landed in the hospital on his birthday with a 105-degree fever.
“Fortunately, before the fall concert band rehearsals began, I was feeling better,” Serber said.
‘A group who cares’
As the years passed, the relationship between Serber and his players slowly blurred from professional to something that more closely resembled a family.
John Roll has played tuba and occasionally bass drum for the band since 1980. He met his wife, Mary, in the band (a piccoloist and flutist), and his children took turns in the band when they were of age.
Roll said it’s impossible to recall a singular memory between him and Serber because their lives and experiences had become so intertwined.
“He was there at our wedding and was one of the first calls when our kids were born,” Roll said.
Roll recalled many evenings waiting in Serber’s driveway to pick his son, Michael, from private trumpet lessons. Last fall, Michael began a graduate program in music composition at Washington D.C. Roll said Serber deserves “a lot of the credit” for inspiring his son’s passion for music. The same for Serber's daughter, Rachel, an accomplished trumpeter in her own right, who was known to intrude on lessons between the two Mikes to offer her two cents on how to nail an audition.
Sheldon Silberman, who estimates his involvement in the band exceeds 50 years, said much the same. Silberman believed many of his fellow band members feel that way, thanks to Serber’s approach to leadership.
“I feel I have a significant personal connection with Mike, but he has that with a lot of people in the band,” Silberman said. “He’s a solid guy with a solid presence.”
Roll likened the band to a large, musical family that celebrated each member’s successes and offered solace when they suffered. He remembered the nervous energy among members at a parade performance when Serber was awaiting his pager to alert him to the birth of a grandchild at the hospital, and the deep sadness when the band learned of his daughter’s unexpected death in 2018.
“The band warms to these occasions, these opportunities to commiserate,” Silberman said. “It’s certainly a strength of the Robbinsdale City Band: they feel like they’re part of something, part of a group who truly cares.”
The power of music
Serber counts the respect he’s earned from longtime city band members as one of his greatest accomplishments. He’s also restructured the band to keep it relevant, and developed a handbook detailing band procedures, commands and maneuvers. A copy was placed in the city’s time capsule, which awaits discovery by the next generation of Robbinsdalians in the coming years.
He also flexed his music composition skills, creating an original march for the band in 2006 when it celebrated its centennial year. Serber remembers debuting it to an overflow crowd. He has composed other pieces in memory of passed band members.
While interest in community groups and organizations seem to wane, Serber believes interest in city bands, especially in the Twin Cities area, continues to grow. He’s seen it repeatedly, from the high turnout at the centennial to the packed crowd of seniors the band played for days after the events of Sept. 11, 2001 (when so many other events were canceled), and one final time when he led the band in its annual Christmas concert last month.
Serber attributes it, simply, to the power that music has on people: to the individual or the crowd; the listener and the performer.
“In a world as uncertain as ours is today, we need music to help give meaning to our world – to help us experience and understand the full range of emotions, from despair and sorrow to elation and triumph,” Serber said. “Together, we all share in the power of music to enhance and transform the quality of our lives.”
The Robbinsdale City Band will continue to make music for passersby at all of the city’s mainstay events, now under the direction of recent graduate Ray Johanneck. Serber will return to experiencing the band as an audience member, something he hasn’t done since his pre-teen years. It’s a prospect he looks at with mixed emotions, but with the same enduring support of one who has lovingly cared for the band for three decades.
“Leading the Robbinsdale City Band has been the honor of my lifetime,” he said.
