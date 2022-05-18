From its inception in 1992, Pet Stuff has been a fixture on the corner of Excelsior Boulevard and Eden Prairie Road in the Glen Lake neighborhood of Minnetonka. As it nears its 30th anniversary, it remains one of the few independent pet stores in the area.
Owner Tom Brunes said the store boasts the largest selection of pet food in the Twin Cities, with more offerings than even the big box stores.
“I want to have everything that the customer wants,” Brunes said. “We specialize in going out and finding those products that our customers are looking for and having problems finding. If they say they want it, we can get it.”
Brunes got his start in the pet industry as a wholesaler. He did that for 16 years before buying the store from a customer in 2004.
At that time, it was a few storefronts away in a modest 2,000-square-foot space next to Gina Maria’s pizza. Due to its limited size, Brunes saw a lot of potential business leave the store empty-handed. When a bike shop vacated the large corner unit in the mall, he jumped on the opportunity to expand.
“I knew we could do this,” Brunes said.
Today, Pet Stuff remains a vital amenity to the cats, dogs, wild birds and chickens and their caretakers in the community. Lead staff provides a combined 130 years of knowledge in the pet industry to assist customers in finding the right fit to their animal’s (or animals’) dietary needs.
Devoted staff
As a result, the store has forged partnerships with vets, groomers and more. Diet, Brunes advises, is not a cure-all, but can have a major impact on the lives of pets.
“We’ve had some good success with recommendations,” he said. “I’m not calling us doctors or miracle workers, but it’s really fun to see successes where food could have made that change.”
Lead staff are also dedicated to the store itself.
Manager Joey Almars got a job at the store when he was 16, and is still there after 14 years. General Manager Stephen George began stocking shelves for the store when he was 15, and at 35, still loves what he does.
“It’s a testament to Tom,” Almars said.
“And the environment he’s created,” added George who likes to joke that despite his master’s degree, he always seems to find his way back to Pet Stuff.
“We all just appreciate helping our neighbors out. That’s why we’ve all been around here so long, it’s just fun,” George said.
Brunes said the camaraderie extends to his relationships with other independent pet stores, which have significantly dwindled in the last decade.
“There is not one store in the Twin Cities that I could say we’d look at each other as enemies,” he said. “I can call all these other store owners. We all are kind of in this together.”
Not having a franchise fee has been a significant cost savings for the business, and one of the reasons why the store can keep prices competitive to chain stores.
Keeping it local
Recently, the store has been challenged to source some products with COVID-related interruptions to the supply chain. Buying from suppliers has been more expensive, causing prices in-store to rise. At the beginning of the pandemic, the Pet Stuff team was concerned that the market may turn on its head.
“We were trying to foresee what was going to happen in our industry, we even took in some cheaper foods,” Brunes said.
It came as a surprise that customer buying habits did not change significantly as the pandemic has progressed.
“Our customers told us by their buying habits that they’re not going to switch what they feed. Maybe they’re gonna switch what they feed themselves, but their pet is very important to them,” Brunes said.
The store recognized that pet owners could be making extreme personal sacrifices to be able to continue buying their pet’s regular food. They partnered with ICA Food Shelf to donate pet food to those that need it in Hopkins, Minnetonka, Excelsior, Shorewood, Greenwood and Woodland. They have also operated an in-store brown bag donation program, where a $5 donation puts a bag of food in the hands of someone who needs it.
Products that didn’t work for cats or dogs can also be donated, including dry food, canned food and cat litter.
In 2021, Pet Stuff donated more than 3,200 pounds of pet food to the food shelf.
Brunes said store management has worked with many great charitable organizations, but giving back so directly to the community has been a different experience.
“This is as local as local can be,” he said.
Serving the neighborhood is central to the ethos at Pet Stuff. Store management recognizes that without the community continually choosing its local pet store, it would not be celebrating its 30th year.
“We are truly blessed by the Glen Lake community,” Brunes said.
