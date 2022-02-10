Staff at the Robbinsdale School District are beginning to formulate plans for bus transportation for the summer and fall.
In his update to the Robbinsdale School Board Feb. 7, Transportation Director Jeff Connell said the “opt-out” busing program may continue into the future, which has provided some relief as the district navigated a critical bus driver shortage with Durham Transportation Services.
In the first week of the 2021-2022 school year, 12 bus routes that shuttled 1,486 students to and from their homes were canceled due to a bus driver shortage. Additional routes were canceled daily due to driver call-ins, a challenge the district and bus company has continued to struggle with well into the winter.
In mid-October, families in the district were asked, if possible, to volunteer to remove their children from the district’s transportation system. The results of the survey were used to redraw bus routes and provide a busing plan for the approximately 90% of students that remained in need of transportation. The new routes began service in January.
In response to a question from Board Member Greta Evans-Becker, Connell confirmed that “opt-out” data could extend into the next school year.
“Yes, we are going to be having a conversation with the board about that approach and program,” Connell said.
Connell said that conversation with the board would occur “within about a month.”
Arrangements made with two local bus companies to supplement Durham would also be considered for summer and fall needs, Connell said.
Hired and fired: driver data
At the meeting, Connell reviewed the hiring, termination, and call-out data of district bus drivers since September.
Hiring had dwindled since its peak in late summer. In July, August and September, the there was more than 20 employed drivers. In December, two additional drivers were hired.
According to the data, nine out-of-state drivers were still servicing routes. Connell said the drivers were expected to remain on the job through the end of the school year.
“Anecdotally, some are looking to move and make here their home,” said Connell.
Since September, nine drivers had been fired by Durham.
“Durham is a safety-focused transportation company with a national perspective, and if drivers violate those safety standards – I will say mostly by using cell phones when they shouldn’t be – they were let go,” Connell said. “So there was a little of that in the beginning.”
Connell also said weekly data on driver call-outs was “trending well,” though some of the data shared with the board was affected by several days of distance learning. An average of three-to-four routes were canceled due to a driver absence the week of Feb. 1.
Compensation for parents
Board Chair Helen Bassett asked whether negotiations with Durham still included a reimbursement plan for families that had been transporting students in lieu of a bus.
Connell said Durham and District 281 were still negotiating “contract compliance issues,” and were currently separately compiling costs that each entity had incurred “trying to get transportation to work.”
“Durham has agreed to review a potential compensation plan that the district would come up with, that they would help implement,” Connell said. He said the paperwork gathering process had been taking some time.
Bassett pressed Connell to clarify that the reimbursement would include a component for the community and families.
“It’s important for us that the district is in control of the decision related to how that would work, and Durham is helping us with how that would be implemented and done,” Connell said.
