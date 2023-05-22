“Swimming like a pro, cause of you!” a note reads, “You are so incredible. You helped me swim, and you were so encouraging and kind to this one student even though you teach 100’s. So thankful for you and enjoy the holidays."
The note came from one of the middle school students who learned how to swim under Kathy Rothstein’s tutelage this year. Rothstein recalled that the student began the unit with a panic attack but slowly grow more and more comfortable in the water.
For kids at Plymouth Middle School and Sandburg Middle School in the Robbinsdale Area School District, swimming has been part of the curriculum for decades. But the school district is “talking through different scenarios,” according to a statement from the district.
During the May 15 listening session for the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors, two physical education teachers shared their concerns about cutting the swimming department.
“I have very recently learned we are losing swimming from PMS...” said Julie Nistler, a teacher at PMS. “Swimming is a vital part of our PE curriculum and an excellent unit for students. For a large number of our students, in particular students of color, having swimming in PE class is the only opportunity they will have to learn how to swim. Can you imagine living in the land of ten thousand lakes and being denied the opportunity to swim? Unfortunately, our kids may soon know what that is like.”
Brittany Sirek, PE teacher at Sandburg, felt the same.
“I am concerned about the recent lack of communication and collaboration from administration making this decision. ... I don’t know a lot about why the district decides to do what they do, but as a PE teacher at Sandburg, here is what I do know: I know that our students at Sandburg love swimming. At our school, we have an over 90% participation rate, and we create an environment where all skills and abilities are accepted and all students can be successful.”
When the Sun Post reached out to the district, Robbinsdale Area Schools wrote on May 19 that they cannot offer a definitive response as to whether swimming will be cut. The concerns of the two PE teachers are being taken into consideration. It’s uncertain whether swimming will remain part of the curriculum.
Prevent drowning
“I grew up afraid of water,” Sirek told the Sun Post.
It wasn’t until she went to school to be a PE teacher that Sirek had to learn how to swim. Since then she’s dipped her toes in many pools, including coaching and adult swim lessons.
“It is interesting how some adults don’t actually know how to stand up in water without the assistance of a wall or a ladder,” Sirek said. “...(You) just don’t understand buoyancy unless you use it or practice it.”
Rothstein said one of her main goals when teaching water safety is to prevent drowning. According to usgs.gov, 8.4 percent of Minnesota is water, and this does not account for swimming pools. The Centers for Disease Control states that drowning is the leading cause of death for children between 1 and 4 years old, 4,000 people die by drowning every year in the United States, and there are about 8,000 emergency department visits for nonfatal drowning each year.
There is also the equity piece. According to a parent survey from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago published by Northwestern in December, white children are more likely to have access to swimming lessons. White kids, according to a study, have swimming lessons 72 percent of the time, which still leaves a big 28 percent of kids who can’t swim. The amount of kids who learn to swim is only 46 percent for Black kids and 47 percent of Latine kids. Parents who are non-white are less likely to have been taught how to swim as well.
Even when kids don’t swim, Rothstein said she can talk to kids about water safety.
Swimming as enjoyable
Sirek said swimming is one of the few individual sports they can play. Nistler recalls her school once had bowling and skating before they were cut. Rothstein didn’t love big sports but enjoyed swimming a lot in school.
Another thing swimming does is that when half the kids are in the pool, it frees up gym space. Sirek said there are usually two classes of gym happening at a time. When one group is in the pool, the gym space for the remaining kids is doubled allowing space for games like badminton or pickleball.
Sirek said, based on data she’s collected in her classes, about eight in 10 kids will participate when they have to play baseball. In the pool, it’s more like nine out of ten. The novelty of being in the water drags nearly everyone to the water. If people don’t want to get their hair wet, Rothstein ensures there are swim caps for all hair types. Rothstein allows kids to decide their level of participation.
“We don’t make children put their faces in the water,” Rothstein said. “I don’t make them get their head wet. They can stay in the shallow end. ... I never made anyone do anything they weren’t comfortable with. We talk about that a lot.”
Rothstein said she had been hoping to stop teaching swimming, but hadn’t officially given her notice. Rothstein said she wanted someone else to take over the position and even knew of a friend who wanted to apply for the water instructor position.
“I never thought it would end with me,” Rothstein said.
Next semester, Rothstein said she plans to continue working in the district as a substitute teacher.
“We really, really want to keep this as part of our program,” Nistler said, “We don’t wanna lose it.”
