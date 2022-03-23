Matt Schroeder opened Mulligan’s Indoor Golf as a golfer interested in business rather than a business owner interested in golf.
“Everyone always says ‘If you love your job, you won’t work a day in your life,’” Schroeder said. He was working his way through law school at the University of Minnesota when he tried out a golf simulator in Grand Forks, N.D. He liked it so much, he decided to bring one to his hometown of Plymouth.
“At the time, there wasn’t anything like it in the west suburbs,” said Schroeder. Since then, a few have sprung up, including his own. Mulligan’s Indoor Golf opened at the 135 suite of the Plymouth Business Center (3905 Annapolis Lane N.) in early March.
Schroeder chose the name as a tongue-in-cheek reference to its meaning in the golf world: An opportunity to try a shot again, or “do-over.” It’s a fitting moniker, as the shop’s tech allows players to try nearly every famous course they’ve ever heard of, at the touch of a button, for as many times as they wish.
Each of the six bays at the shop is equipped with a Uneekor QED simulator, which uses high-speed cameras to track the data of each stroke, from distance to spin rate, in real time. “Basically any piece of data you’d ever need to know,” Schroeder said.
It can serve as a powerful tool for the seasoned professional looking to fine tune their skills as well as the beginner who wants more practice before hitting a real fairway.
For spectators and those in-between rounds, the shop also offers pizza, snacks, soda and alcoholic beverages for purchase.
Simulator bays can be rented in advance and are booked at an hourly rate. Prices are subject to change seasonally to accommodate demand. Membership packages are also available for those that want to routinely log playtime each month.
A love of the game
Schroeder does not claim to be a great golfer, but is passionate about the game nevertheless.
“I love everything about golf. I’m a big fan of golf courses, like course maintenance and course architecture,” Schroeder said. “I love watching it too.”
His all-time favorite course to play is Superior National at Lutsen, a photo of which serves as his phone screensaver. He plays an annual tournament there with his brothers, and thinks this might be the year he bests them.
Many customers have come to try the virtual version of Augusta National Golf Club, as its real-life counterpart is the home of the Masters Tournament. Those wanting to try a course closer to home could choose the simulator’s rendition of Pheasant Acres, which is located in Corcoran. Players can go head-to-head in competition mode, try their hand at a chipping contest, or even play a round or two of simulated mini golf.
Schroeder is thankful to those that have come out to the shop since its grand opening March 5.
“Ever since I opened, the community outreach has been outstanding. It’s been busy nonstop, which is fantastic,” he said.
Mulligan’s is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit mulligansindoor.com
