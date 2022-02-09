Whether it’s a treasured family heirloom or a close encounter with a celebrity, Your Art’s Desire owners Ken Herren and Melissa Williamson-Herren have helped keep memories alive through their framing business. Now, after 17 years, the couple has made the bittersweet decision to close up shop at 12928 Minnetonka Boulevard at the end of June.
With 30 five-star Google reviews, the frame and art gallery owners take pride in their 58 years of combined framing experience and their ability to build relationships throughout the Minnetonka community and beyond.
Framing has been at the center of their own relationship, having met while working at another Twin Cities frame shop and eventually starting their own framing business in 2005.
As a visual artist on the side, creating contemporary abstract paintings, Ken Herren saw a need for gallery space in the Twin Cities for new and emerging local and regional artists.
“There wasn’t a lot of wall space available for artists to show their work,” he said. “So when this came available, we jumped on it.
“Melissa kind of feels that we were led here to open up what I needed to feel as an artist.”
He plans to retire so he can dive full-time into his art career.
The couple also has a shared background in human services - Ken Herren was a registered nurse for 13 years and Melissa Williamson-Herren was a social worker.
“So while we both have a creative edge, I think we both really recognized the power of art in communicating beyond words,” Melissa Williamson-Herren said. “And I think we both recognized that there’s something very personal that happens with a custom framing project.”
Reflecting on their 17 years as a business, it’s those relationships with their clients that the couple will miss the most.
“I feel like we’ve been benefactors of hearing people’s stories. And that’s really the magic of what’s happened at the design table - what I think we’ve been stewards of in what we create together with our clients,” Melissa Williamson-Herren said. “And it’s been a privilege, to be honest.”
The relationships to their clients goes beyond retail.
“This has not just been about commerce and product,” Melissa Williamson-Herren said. “It’s been about trying to break down some of the barriers to art, which I think is very real for a lot of people, and then just kind of trying to make a difference in the world with our little humble business.”
In the past, they’ve partnered with local nonprofits for “Friendraisers” and hosted art exhibitions throughout the years to raise awareness for certain causes close to heart.
The impact their business has had on their clients has become evident upon the news circulating of their going out of business.
After sending out a direct mailing announcing the closure, the couple has received heart-warming feedback from clients and community members.
“It’s really kind of amazing. ... You have no idea the impact you’re having on people. ... They are feeling a loss,” Melissa Williamson-Herren said.
Their surprise is partly due to the fact that “only 10% of the buying population would ever walk into a frame shop,” she said. “And most people will have owned something for seven years before they’ll consider framing it.
“It feels like a very small world that we’re in and that we’ve serviced. And yet there’s these people coming in ... every day - dozens of people coming in - (saying) ‘I am so sad.’”
While their professional skills will certainly cause a void, it’s the personal encounters that have shaped their business.
“We never make a customer feel as though their time is impacting our time,” Ken Herren said. “They can have as much time as they want out front. Melissa can talk about what she sees in the art, what they see in the art and where the art came from.”
While choosing a frame isn’t necessarily emotional, it’s the object at the center that makes the experience so sentimentally important to clients. Therefore, the design table - where the couple meets with clients - has witnessed the exchange of some deeply personal items, such as a sonogram of a baby that died after birth.
“You get into the triumphs and the tragedies of people’s lives doing picture framing,” Melissa Williamson-Herren said. “There is nothing that comes on this table that doesn’t carry some significant story, memory, celebration or loss.”
While other frame shops may be more clinical - choosing the matte and frame colors - “with us it’s much more emotional, it’s much more relationship-based. We want that customer to feel as comfortable as possible,” Ken Herren said.
The space also experienced a lot of joy with treasured memories from weddings to memory boxes.
When it came to framing professional art, the most expensive piece to come across the design desk was a $90,000 original Picasso, which didn’t stay in the store very long, Ken Herren assured.
The community has also appreciated the gallery space, featuring work by local artists, including Ken Herren’s textured paintings.
“People would just drop in here to make themselves feel better,” Melissa Williamson-Herren said, pointing to an assortment of colorful visual art.
While Ken Herren is ready to enjoy retirement at 65 and spend more time painting, Melissa Williamson-Herren, who is 13 years younger, feels she is being called back to human services, as she desires to become an end-of-life doula.
“If you think about all of the stories people have shared with me, and the legacy projects that they’re working on, it kind of is a natural dovetail,” she said.
“That’s the part that’s been the most rewarding. Some of my favorite projects are because somebody had a sentimental tie to something that goes beyond ... most people’s awarenesses.”
She recalled one of her favorite projects was an heirloom piece of a long braid from a grandmother’s very first haircut.
“She was so grateful that we were able to bring something that was very important to her into a presentation that she knew her family would cherish,” Melissa Williamson-Herren said.
The couple is also ready to go out on top and expressed gratitude to the community for sharing in 17 years of solid business, even during the 2008 recession.
“We were still doing really well,” Ken Herren said. “And that’s all based upon the customers coming in and feeling they have a place to be heard.”
Your Art’s Desire is taking custom framing projects through April, with a storewide art sale in March and April, and final clearance in May. The shop will be open through June, but by appointment only.
