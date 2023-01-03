Year in review: Minnetonka’s top stories of 2022

David Law began serving as Minnetonka’s superintendent.
Mike Remucal was elected to the Minnetonka School Board in a special election in 2022.
One of only three Dick’s House of Sports in existence opened in Minnetonka this past year.
Many updates came to the Minnetonka Mills Church affordable housing project this year.
The year 2022 brought many newsworthy moments for Minnetonka, including new stores and restaurants, a new superintendent for Minnetonka Schools, various housing projects, and an election to partake in. Below is a snapshot of some of the most notable moments from the past year.
Business is booming
This year introduced many new restaurants and businesses to the Minnetonka area.
Among these was Dick’s House of Sport, one of three in existence, which opened on June 3 off of Wayzata Boulevard. Unlike a regular Dick’s Sporting Goods, the House of Sport store not only sells equipment for just about every athletic activity, but also allows the customer to experience these activities.
The location has several features including a batting cage with a pitching machine that throws baseballs and softballs, allowing customers to try out a bat before purchasing it. The batting cage also features technology allowing the user to project the background to look like different major baseball fields across the country, and it analyzes the user’s swing technique and speed.
Similar features exist in the golf simulator, where users not only can practice with new clubs before buying them, but they can also have their swing analyzed with their own clubs. Additionally, the golf simulator can be rented out in the winter months when outdoor sports aren’t possible.
The store also has a 35-foot rock wall with auto belays, available for climbers of all levels. Other features include the House of Cleats area, a dome with turf flooring so athletes can see how different cleats feel on grass, treadmills in the shoe department, where employees can run a gait analysis and help customers find the right shoe, and a social fitting room, where customers can get feedback and sizing recommendations on the clothes they try on.
Minnetonka welcomed another sweet business this year; Crumbl Cookies officially opened its doors Oct. 14, and is located at 4747 County Road 101. This business features fresh-baked cookies that are served within two hours, as well as a revolving menu with a new set of cookies to try each week. Crumbl also offers milk and rotating ice cream flavors, as well as mini versions of their larger cookies, gift cards, and delivery and catering options.
Minnetonka’s new superintendent
In 2022, Minnetonka’s former superintendent Dennis Peterson left the district after serving it for 21 years. Leaving a legacy of turning Minnetonka Schools around and increasing enrollment, ACT scores and student achievement, he left some big shoes to fill.
David Law was chosen to fill Peterson’s empty seat, and began serving Minnetonka Schools on July 5, with a very busy few first months. Law previously served as the superintendent for the Anoka-Hennepin School District for eight years. Before that, he was a high school math teacher at Anoka-Hennepin, the dean of students at Mounds View Middle School, and the principal and assistant superintendent in White Bear Lake.
Student wellbeing is undoubtedly one of the large priorities for the new superintendent, as well as reintroducing students to a regular school schedule after the pandemic.
When asked about the legacy he wants to leave, Law replied he hopes “that people would say ‘He took a great place and continued to move forward with innovation and excellence.’”
Law said he wants to maintain Minnetonka’s nationally-recognized status, while making improvements where there’s room.
“My job is to come here and identify spots where there’s need, and there’s energy, and pull it together and move it forward,” Law said. “And that’s exciting to me. That’s why I’m in public education.”
Election season
The year also featured a general election Nov. 8.
For Minnetonka Schools, only one special election for the school board took place. The winner was Dr. Mike Remucal, who received 54.76% (10,213) of the vote. Remucal is a board-certified general surgeon with experience in advanced learner programming, special education, and 504 plans, and said his key issues are improving the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion policy and promoting an inclusive culture throughout the district.
Minnetonka Mills and affordable housing
This year also brought about the beginning of the widely-known housing project at Minnetonka’s Mills Church. Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity is in the process of partnering with the church to create a total of 13 affordable housing units on the church’s property. The project will be the first affordable housing project completed in Minnetonka in over 20 years.
Construction has already begun on the first home, while up to 12 additional duplexes and townhouses are being planned. This development could generate an 8% increase in traffic, and while some residentrs have voiced concern over density and historical preservation, the city believes the project will provide immense benefits.
Not only will Minnetonka employees and others be able to afford to live in the Minnetonka community, but the Mills affordable housing project will provide an ease to the tax base as well. Habitat for Humanity project leaders also explained that schools, the healthcare system, and other community measures improve when residents have stable and affordable housing.
