Most will agree that 2021 was an improved year over the prior as we worked our way out of the grips of a pandemic and back into normalcy.
While we can’t reflect on all the news that happened this past year, here are a few of the top stories covered in Minnetonka as part of the annual year in review.
Volunteer mission to restore and preserve 32 acres
Nearly a century after William and Ann Cullen settled in Minnetonka, a volunteer group is working to restore the property’s natural habitat, preserving it for future generations.
Ann Cullen Smith always had an appreciation for the natural world and wanted to make sure the 32-acre property was saved from development after her death in 2015 at the age of 106.
According to a Public Land Cover Survey done in 2008, less than 4% of the original land cover remains in Minnetonka.
Ann sought to protect what remains by placing the Cullen property into permanent conservation easement through The Minnesota Land Trust, selling it upon her death to the City of Minnetonka for half its value.
In 2019, the Friends of Cullen Nature Preserve and Bird Sanctuary formed as a nonprofit to ensure the land remains true to Ann’s vision, to which her son is also a member.
A restoration project for the property funded by two grants from Hennepin County and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The goal of the project aligns with Ann’s vision of restoring and maintaining the native biological habitat and providing passive use opportunities such as hiking and nature observation.
Much of the property has been degraded, however, from the overgrowth of invasive species such as buckthorn and garlic mustard.
The group’s intent is to get more light into the property, which will allow successful green growth and the introduction of herbaceous species to improve overall biodiversity, explained Heather Holm, vice president of the Friends group. This will help bring back some of the bird species observed by the Cullen family that rely on more open savanna habitat, she added.
Holm also sees this as an “amazing opportunity for public education” through nature-based activities and sharing how resilient nature is and its ability to come back over time.
The Cullen Nature Preserve’s restoration project is expected to take three years and the preserve likely won’t be open to the public until the end of 2025.
Council approves Ridgedale Commons, a new 2-acre park
In February, the Minnetonka City Council approved the name and construction plans of a new community park adjacent to Ridgedale Center and authorizing the advertisement for bids for the estimated $6 million project.
In August, it was announced that the project is now estimated to cost $8.5 million. The higher bids are attributed to material costs, product lead time and ambitious design.
The project includes a new 2-acre community park, as well as improvements to Crane Lake Preserve.
The project was born out of a study of the Ridgedale area in 2012 that identified the need for a new park and community gathering space. The city acquired land for the new park in an underused portion of the mall parking area.
The park will include a plaza and grassy lawn for events and ice skating, as well as a garden room with pollinator-focused plants, an interactive fountain, a wooded lounge area, a park building with restrooms, warming house and rentable space.
Improvements to the adjacent Crane Lake Preserve is also included such as a picnic shelter; improved views of the lake; signage; benches; bike racks; trails; improved connectivity to Ridgedale Center and regional trails; removal of invasive species; landscaping improvements; stormwater gardens; and underground stormwater management.
Landscaping and construction crews have begun work in November, with the planting of 25-foot white pines and pouring the footings for the new park building, according the city’s website.
Christos becomes Duke’s on 7
In January, Gus Parpas, the owner of Christos Greek Restaurant in Minnetonka, announced the closing of the Highway 7 location saying he was shifting his attention to the original location on Nicollet Avenue South in Minneapolis.
“The pandemic hastened the decision to downsize,” he wrote in a press release. “Restrictions were imposed, rules changed, and the flow of our business was disrupted in ways that made a very hard job even harder. Much of that burden fell on my shoulders.”
Craft & Crew, a restaurant group that includes Pub 819 in Hopkins, Block Food + Drink in St. Louis Park and three other Twin Cities restaurants, purchased the building and gave it new life as Duke’s on 7, which opened in June.
Over the winter and spring, the restaurant was transformed into what designer Cynthia O’Connor described as a “sun-filled electric design space with a beautiful enclosed courtyard and dog friendly patio.”
Whether dining indoors or out, Duke’s on 7 offers guests a bright, modern space to enjoy a combination of casual and fine-dining, as well as an outdoor bar and dog-friendly “pawtio.”
“I honestly think it’s going to be Minnetonka’s ‘pawtio’ destination,” Craft & Crew Marketing and Events Director Chasity Sorenson said of the astroturf, dog-friendly patio.
Kelly Holloway, the director of operations, introduced the concept of a dog-friendly “pawtio” after doing the same at Stanley’s in Northeast Minneapolis.
While the Crew joked about the idea at first, the concept has really taken off.
“Honestly, it’s one of the best things that we’ve ever done,” she said. “Dog parents love to take out their dogs.”
New public safety facility opens on city campus
City officials and first responders praised Minnetonka’s newly constructed public safety facility during a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony Sept. 1.
The event came 548 days after breaking ground in March 2020. The public safety facility includes a new fire station on the city campus, and a remodeled police station using the existing police and fire facility.
During the ceremony, Minnetonka City Manager Geralyn Barone said she was proud and excited to be a part of the project and its dedication, capping off her 27 years with the city as she looks toward retiring Sept. 10.
Mayor Brad Wiersum said the $30 million investment is a reflection of the city’s commitment to the safety and well-being of all who live, work and visit Minnetonka.
“This new state-of-the-art police and fire facility is an investment in our residents in our community and in our public safety personnel,” he said.
Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom said the new police facility will accommodate the changing workforce.
In 1989, there were 44 officers for a population of 43,000. Today, there are 58 officers for a population of 54,000.
The new police facility now offers adequate locker space reflecting a more diverse workforce, protection of vehicles under climate-controlled conditions, as well as shared space for training, Boerboom noted.
Minnetonka Fire Chief John Vance reflected on the need for the space to accommodate a larger, more diverse workforce.
“When it was built, we were only going on 300 calls a year. We had 40 firefighters and we were a volunteer fire department. Nobody stayed here 24 hours a day,” Vance said. “Now, we’re staffing 24 hours a day. We’re moving to more career positions as time goes on and certainly the needs in the community have changed since 1974 as well.
“We have a lot of female firefighters and it was important to us that we have a gender-neutral facility,” he said, noting the locker rooms, restrooms and individual dorm rooms are now fair and equitable.
Vance also shared that it was important to design this new facility with a separate decontamination area, along with a separate laundry facility for turnout gear to protect personnel from cancer-causing materials brought back to the station.
The public was invited to celebrate and get its first glimpse of the newly constructed fire and police facilities during an open house Oct. 5.
Approximately 3,000 residents came out for the event, which included rides in fire trucks, games, free hot dogs, and tours of rescue and public safety vehicles, as well as the new fire station. The fun-filled evening concluded with a fireworks display.
