The grief support group serves across the western suburbs, currently meets in Plymouth

The West Suburban Grief Coalition, an organization that serves the west Minneapolis suburbs with grief support, is undergoing leadership change after Alva Benson’s retirement following almost 30 years of service. Going forward, Harley Feldman and Lisa Seward Perry will share the duties of leading WSGC and “carrying forward [Alva’s] mission”.

Tags

Load comments