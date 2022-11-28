The grief support group serves across the western suburbs, currently meets in Plymouth
The West Suburban Grief Coalition, an organization that serves the west Minneapolis suburbs with grief support, is undergoing leadership change after Alva Benson’s retirement following almost 30 years of service. Going forward, Harley Feldman and Lisa Seward Perry will share the duties of leading WSGC and “carrying forward [Alva’s] mission”.
Both Feldman and Seward Perry have experience as members of the SWGC, as well as being group facilitators.
“My daughter was murdered eight years ago, and I joined the Coalition probably three or four years ago,” Feldman shared. “I coordinate getting new speakers each week.”
“I actually attended the grief group way back,” Seward Perry shared. “My husband died in 2013, and I came pretty much right away, and went for a couple years.”
She shared that Benson was her small group leader when she was an attendee, and encouraged her to return to the Coalition as a group facilitator two years ago.
“Harley and I are now co-coordinators,” Seaward Perry said. “So now I’m sort of stepping into [Alva’s] shoes, which is fairly daunting, when one lady had her fingerprints on it for so long.”
“Alva did an amazing job holding this group together,” Feldman added. “It’s the largest grief coalition in the Twin Cities by far.”
Feldman and Seward Perry shared that all group facilitators at WSGC have “survived a loss” of some kind, and they will continue to prioritize leaders who have that shared experience.
“Anyone can come,” Seward Perry said. “It’s free. The whole thing’s free. The entire staff are volunteers.”
She explained that WSGC gets funding from various churches and organizations that are members, and that they also often provide a space for the Coalition meetings.
“It’s not religious, it’s non-denominational. Churches are a facility for hosting us,” Feldman said. “We tend to go to a new church every three months, and the people that come find us through either churches, or friends, or funeral homes.”
Beginning Dec. 1 until Feb. 23, WSGC will be meeting at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Plymouth, which is located at 12235 Old Rockford Road. Meetings begin at 4 p.m. with an optional social time, followed by a devotion and guest speaker at 4:30 p.m. and small group discussions from 5 to 6 p.m. More information can be found at https://westsuburbangriefmn.org.
Feldman said as the person who coordinates the guest speakers for each meeting, he tries to avoid repeating speakers more than once every couple years.
“We get either people with real stories that they retell. We get people who are academics who deal in the social sciences. We get people who help grievers and that’s their professional job, so a whole range of opportunities that we bring to our people,” he said.
“Our facilitators are not leading, so much as allowing conversation to happen,” Seward Perry added. “Alva had a phrase, ‘We want people to tell their stories as many times as it takes until it loses its power over them’.”
Both shared that WSGC provides a necessary space for people who are grieving to “feel seen in your grief”, especially when speaking about loss can be a socially taboo topic to discuss in various spaces.
“My small group almost every week comments on how much we laugh, which is a strange thing,” Seward Perry added. “There is an opportunity to find joy together.”
In addition to the weekly meetings, WSGC also holds several events each year, including a picnic in the summer, and a memorial service each fall. This year’s event just took place on Nov. 17.
“It’s free to the public. You don’t need to be a member of the Coalition to come.” Seward Perry said. “It’s always the Thursday before Thanksgiving. It’s purposefully timed that way to allow anyone who is mourning any loss, no matter how old or new, to just come together and know that they’re not alone.”
Feldman and Seward Perry shared that WSGC meets every Thursday, except on holidays, rain or shine, whereas most grief organizations meet once per month.
“Anywhere you go, someone in a crowd, perhaps many of them, have had a really significant loss, and they’re keeping it inside because it’s socially unacceptable. So what we provide is a safe place,” Seward Perry said. “We are able to help so many people on a weekly basis, and having both attended we know how valuable that help is.”
