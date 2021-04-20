a122nwCullenNaturePreserve1.JPG

Friends of the Cullen Nature Preserve and Bird Sanctuary assess the restoration site after a bird surveying event April 15. In the background is where the original homestead was located.

Nearly a century after William and Ann Cullen settled in Minnetonka, a volunteer group is working to restore the property’s natural habitat, preserving it for future generations.

Ann Cullen Smith died at 106 years and put her 32-acre property in a permanent conservation easement, which she sold to the City of Minnetonka. 
Ann Wilder Jewett’s senior photo, Northrop Collegiate School, 1926. Her name changed to Cullen Smith through marriage.

Ann Cullen Smith always had an appreciation for the natural world and wanted to make sure the 32-acre property was saved from development after her death in 2015 at the age of 106.

Her son, Bill Cullen, grew up on the property and now lives in Hopkins. He recalled his grandparents’ reactions to his parents moving in 1935 from the Kenwood neighborhood in Minneapolis to 2510 Oakland Rd. in Minnetonka.

An aerial shot of the Cullen property and the original home which has since been removed.

“My grandfather thought they were crazy because there wasn’t much between Wayzata and Minneapolis,” Cullen said.

Across the street was a working dairy farm, and acres upon acres of undeveloped land surrounded the Cullens.

“My mother was very strongly for wetlands and the preservation of land without developing it,” he said.

According to a Public Land Cover Survey done in 2008, less than 4% of the original land cover remains in Minnetonka.

A map from a 2008 Public Land Cover Survey shows less than 4% of Minnetonka’s original land cover, including the Cullen Nature Preserve as identified with the arrow.

Ann sought to protect what remains by placing the Cullen property into permanent conservation easement through The Minnesota Land Trust, selling it upon her death to the City of Minnetonka for half its value.

In 2019, the Friends of Cullen Nature Preserve and Bird Sanctuary formed as a nonprofit to ensure the land remains true to Ann’s vision, to which her son is also a member.

“Ann Cullen Smith had a vision of her property to be a place that would be preserved for the appreciation of the natural world,” Angela Moreira, a board member for the nonprofit. “She wanted to maintain the scenic natural beauty for everyone to enjoy.”

Three members of the board recently presented to the Minnetonka Park Commission and outlined a restoration project for the property funded by two grants from Hennepin County and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The goal of the project aligns with Ann’s vision of restoring and maintaining the native biological habitat and providing passive use opportunities such as hiking and nature observation.

The Cullen Nature Preserve is home to some of the oldest oak trees in Minnetonka. An old oak surrounded by European Buckthorn, an invasive non-native plant that forms a monoculture and blocks oak regeneration.

A defining characteristic of the property is that it is home to the oldest oak trees in Minnetonka, one of which was dated back to the 1840s, pre-Civil War.

“And it’s very near to the sawmill that was at Minnetonka Mills. I’m not sure how they escaped the saw, but we’re fortunate to have them there,” said Jerrold Gershone, president of the Friends of the Cullen Nature Preserve.

Much of the property has been degraded, however, from the overgrowth of invasive species such as buckthorn and garlic mustard.

The group’s intent is to get more light into the property, which will allow successful green growth and the introduction of herbaceous species to improve overall biodiversity, explained Heather Holm, vice president of the Friends group. This will help bring back some of the bird species observed by the Cullen family that rely on more open savanna habitat, she added.

While the group has been leading events to remove these invasive plant species, the work goes beyond human hands and will require the use of contractors and heavy equipment.

Jerrold Gershone, president of the Friends of the Cullen Nature Preserve, shows what garlic mustard looks like. The group is hosting several upcoming events to remove the invasive species as part of the restoration of the Cullen property.

With the project scaling about 15 acres, Gershone called the project “restoration on steroids.”

The project is planned to begin this winter, when the ground is frozen, which will allow equipment onto the property without harming the root systems of the oaks trees.

Prescribed fire will be another tool used by the contractors.

When used at the right time, prescribed fires can help reduce the number of buckthorn seedlings that come back once the large brush has been removed, Holm said. It also helps to cycle nutrients and stimulate plant growth.

Heather Holm, vice president of the Friends of the Cullen Nature Preserve, shows where the original homestead was located on the 32-acre site.

They also are anticipating many interesting surprises ahead, such as flowering plants “that are just waiting for their opportunity - through some restoration’s help - to come back,” said Holm.

Holm also sees this as an “amazing opportunity for public education” through nature-based activities and sharing how resilient nature is and its ability to come back over time.

“That’s the story we want to capture and show others, and eventually get people here so they can enjoy it,” she said.

One of the challenges with the site as a nature preserve is the noise pollution from Interstate 494, which can be seen in the distance. The noise factor could be alleviated in the future, with the help of the Minnesota Department of Transportation and a potential sound barrier, Holm noted.

The Cullen Nature Preserve’s restoration project is expected to take three years and the preserve likely won’t be open to the public until the end of 2025. More information on the guidance for public use is expected to come before the Park Commission in July.

Until restoration is complete, public access to the site is limited. If people would like to see the property, they are asked to email the Friends or sign up for one of the upcoming volunteer events.

More information can be found online at cullennature.org or received by emailing CullenNature@gmail.com.

