Community Care Clinic is having a vaccination clinic to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to families with children in the Minnetonka School District. The FDA recently authorized this vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5-11. The FDA fact sheets are available here for additional information:
Ages 5-11: https://www.fda.gov/media/153717/download.
In order to prepare for doses, supplies and personnel, we are asking that you submit a response to indicate if your student(s) plans to participate.
CLINIC LOCATION: Scenic Heights Elementary School
DATE/TIME: Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 4-7 p.m. for the first dose, Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 4-7 p.m. for the second dose. These are walk-in clinics.
AGES: two groups (different doses) - 5-11 years-old, 12+ years-old (including adults). No boosters will be given.
HOST: Community Care Clinics and volunteer medical and non-medical staff. (This event is NOT sponsored by the Minnetonka School District. Please contact us if you are interested in being a medical or non-medical volunteer.)
PROVIDERS: vaccines will be administered by health care providers who have received additional training on administering the COVID-19 vaccine to kids. People getting vaccinated will also wait afterwards for 15-30 minutes under the observation of health care providers.
CONSENT: no individual will be vaccinated without a signed consent form (a parent/guardian must sign the form for anyone under the age of 18).
OTHER INFO: this clinic is open to Minnetonka school district families only. If you live in district and have a child who is home-schooled or attends a private school, you may bring them as well.
IMPORTANT: A parent/guardian must accompany students aged age 5-11 with a signed consent form. Anyone 12+ must have a signed consent form but does not need to have a parent/guardian present (as was the case in our spring clinics). If you wish to send your kid with someone other than a parent, please contact us in advance.
PLEASE COMPLETE ONE INTEREST FORM PER HOUSEHOLD.
Consent form is available here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VxWOin2Zpa5R-QQe6kN-KCGKKuaMUYsk/view?usp=sharing
For questions please email: changemakersinmedicine@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.