Community Care Clinic is having a vaccination clinic to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to families with children in the Minnetonka School District. The FDA recently authorized this vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5-11. The FDA fact sheets are available here for additional information:

Ages 5-11: https://www.fda.gov/media/153717/download.

Ages 12+: https://www.fda.gov/media/153716/download

In order to prepare for doses, supplies and personnel, we are asking that you submit a response to indicate if your student(s) plans to participate.

CLINIC LOCATION: Scenic Heights Elementary School

DATE/TIME: Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 4-7 p.m. for the first dose, Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 4-7 p.m. for the second dose. These are walk-in clinics.

AGES: two groups (different doses) - 5-11 years-old, 12+ years-old (including adults). No boosters will be given.

HOST: Community Care Clinics and volunteer medical and non-medical staff. (This event is NOT sponsored by the Minnetonka School District. Please contact us if you are interested in being a medical or non-medical volunteer.)

PROVIDERS: vaccines will be administered by health care providers who have received additional training on administering the COVID-19 vaccine to kids. People getting vaccinated will also wait afterwards for 15-30 minutes under the observation of health care providers.

CONSENT: no individual will be vaccinated without a signed consent form (a parent/guardian must sign the form for anyone under the age of 18).

OTHER INFO: this clinic is open to Minnetonka school district families only. If you live in district and have a child who is home-schooled or attends a private school, you may bring them as well.

IMPORTANT: A parent/guardian must accompany students aged age 5-11 with a signed consent form. Anyone 12+ must have a signed consent form but does not need to have a parent/guardian present (as was the case in our spring clinics). If you wish to send your kid with someone other than a parent, please contact us in advance.

PLEASE COMPLETE ONE INTEREST FORM PER HOUSEHOLD.

Consent form is available here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VxWOin2Zpa5R-QQe6kN-KCGKKuaMUYsk/view?usp=sharing

For questions please email: changemakersinmedicine@gmail.com

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments