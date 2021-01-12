The Minnetonka City Council met for its first meeting of 2021 and authorized the advertisement of bids for the final phase of the Excelsior Boulevard Trail project and the second phase of the Opus Area bridge improvements.
Phase one of the Excelsior Boulevard Trail project from Baker Road to Shady Oak Road was constructed last year and the second and final phase from Kinsel Road to Interstate 494 is planned to be completed by this fall.
The trail is approximately 2 miles and will connect the commercial area and future Southwest Light Rail Transit Station at Shady Oak Road to the Glen Lake area.
The awarding of bids is planned for March with construction expected to begin in the spring.
The total estimated construction cost for the second phase is $3 million.
Hennepin County has committed to funding $200,000 of the project with two grants from the Hennepin County Bikeway Participation program.
Construction of the second phase of the Opus Area bridge improvements is also slated to begin in the spring with completion in the fall.
Plans for this phase have been prepared in coordination with the Southwest LRT project and include the replacement of four bridges at Blue Circle, Green Oak, Green Circle and Smetana drives to allow grade separation for pedestrian trails through the area.
A future project involving the replacement of the remaining three bridges will depend upon the Southwest LRT project progress and the availability of state bridge bond funding.
It was noted that Green Circle Drive and Smetana Drive will be completely closed during construction, and alternative access will be maintained for all residents and businesses. Access will be maintained to the north by taking Green Circle Drive to Smetana Drive to Opportunity Court. Temporary driveways will be constructed to access Opportunity Partners from the north side of the bridge sites. Access on the south side will be maintained using existing driveways. Green Circle Drive will be closed at Smetana Drive on the south side of the sites. Traffic can follow Smetana Drive to go east and then south to Bren Road East.
