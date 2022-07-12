The nationally renowned bike ride returns for its seventeenth year
By kaitlin mccoskey
There’s a ride for just about everyone during Minnetonka’s annual Tour de Tonka bike ride, which is set for Saturday, August 6.
Registration for this nationally-recognized event is now open, and will remain open through the morning of the bike ride.
With courses between 16 and 100 miles long, complete with rest stops, bike mechanics, and refreshments along the way, all ages and abilities are welcome to sign up.
All bike rides, regardless of length, will begin at Minnetonka High School. The 100-mile and 71-mile length routes will begin at 7 a.m., while all shorter routes will start at 7:30 a.m.
Tim Litfin, founder and director of the Tour de Tonka, explained that while most bike rides across the country begin with a rolling start, it becomes anticlimactic; when the riders get there, nobody else is there at the same time. Instead, Litfin wanted to create a ride with a “marathon start”.
“We have mass starts,” he explained, “Everybody’s there at the same time. There’s a lot of energy and a lot of fun atmosphere. We have music playing and announcements, and then we release [the riders] in waves, and they are excited about it because they feel like they’re really going after something.”
The Tour de Tonka has been a hallmark event for the city of Minnetonka, and its surrounding cities, since 2006. When Litfin created the idea, he explained that, while he and other staff members were putting a lot of work into bettering Minnetonka Community Education from the inside, he felt that it needed “something that was iconic” on the outside to create community awareness.
Litfin explained that the Tour de Tonka, once an idea he thought would be a “Midwest” bike event, has become a national draw.
“In the first year, when I expected about 250 riders, we had over 800. And in that first year, they came from 10 different states,” Litfin said.
Currently, he shared that riders come from almost every state in the country.
This is the 17th year of the Tour de Tonka, and it has been canceled only once when the pandemic struck in 2020. Each year, volunteers and organizers alike work extremely hard to create a well organized event.
“We don’t want people to get lost,” Litfin said, “I don’t want riders to feel like ‘Where should I go at this next intersection?’ We are well marked, well volunteered, and we want people to have a good time.”
The registration fee as of now begins at $60 for adults and $40 for children ages 15 and younger, with varying cost depending on the length of the ride. Litfin explained that, while the goal of the Tour de Tonka is not to be a fundraiser, but rather a uniting community event, it nonetheless raises funding for Minnetonka Community Education, as well as the ICA Food Shelf.
Additionally, riders get a biking shirt, refreshments, safety personnel along the routes, quality rest stops, and door prizes with the cost of entry.
