The Ridgedale area will soon offer a unique pairing of a liquor store with a wine bar, boutique grocery and a restaurant.
With 12 off-sale liquor stores throughout the metro area, Top Ten Liquors owner and CEO Jon Halper is excited to launch this new mix of dining and retail in Minnetonka.
Essentially, two different concepts will share a former Champps location within the Bonaventure Shopping Center. It’s a concept Halper first experienced five years ago while on a family vacation to the Caribbean.
After searching for the right location in the Twin Cities to launch this new concept, Halper said the Ridgedale location was selected in part for its concentration of customers due to the retail and restaurants that are already in that area.
“I think it will be awesome what customers are going to be able to do from an experience standpoint,” he said, as customers will be able to sample a variety of wines before making an informed purchase.
With more than 12,500 square feet, 7,500-square-foot will be comprised of an off-sale liquor store, with as many as 3,000 varieties of wine, along with beer and spirits.
The adjacent Wineside will be a 5,000-square-foot boutique wine bar that will allow customers to taste more than 100 wines sold by the glass.
Halper explained how this preservation system uses computer technology and credit to allow customers to purchase prepaid cards and sample 1-2 ounce pours of wine from the bottle.
“It’s a really non-threatening way for people to try different wines,” he said, noting the expanse of varietals can become overwhelming for people.
The well-trained staff and sommelier will also be able to help customers along the way, as well, allowing customers to “really figure out what they like and why they enjoy it,” he said.
The location will also offer a boutique grocery store that will sell items such as oils, bottles of vinegar, cocktail mixers, pasta, cheese, cured meats, chocolates, and coffees.
Additionally, there will be a restaurant/deli - with an outdoor patio - serving sandwiches, salads, charcuterie and cheese boards and other items that pair well with wine.
They are also looking to host private parties and live music in the future, as well.
The intentions are to open in the spring, though challenges with the supply chain will ultimately determine that date, Halper noted.
From construction equipment to product shortage, “everything is being impacted,” he said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.