Minnetonka is one of few districts to have its own online learning program
At the March 9 meeting of the Minnetonka School Board, Associate Superintendent Amy LaDue, along with Assistant Director of Tonka Online Joe Hessburg, provided an update on the school district’s own online learning program, Tonka Online.
Superintendent David Law shared, “Minnetonka was one of the few districts in the metro that was able to keep an online program going post-pandemic, and meet the needs of our community members and our students who thrived working online, as well as students with some unique needs where they can’t be physically in person.”
He added, “One of our board goals is to provide the board and the public updates on Tonka Online.”
LaDue and Hessburg shared the current progress and future goals of Tonka Online.
“This is our second year of fully implementing our comprehensive program,” LaDue shared. “One of our core principals or key elements of Tonka Online is really ensuring that we are delivering our district-developed curriculum, that kids in Tonka Online get the same great experience that kids who show up in our brick-and-mortar schools get each day.”
In an effort to achieve this, Tonka Online is taught by Minnetonka teachers who also teach at district in-person schools.
“In the K-8 program, it’s really a blend of synchronous and asynchronous instruction,” LaDue said. “At the high school level, it’s fully asynchronous, and really an extension of our long tradition of Tonka Online supplemental [programs].”
Hessburg explained the various other ways Tonka Online has been striving to give online students the same quality of experience that in-person students are offered.
“Tonka Online teachers have been careful and deliberate in creating classroom and school community,” he said. “One of our newest innovations is to have teachers, as they’re able to, be present at material pickup. Every couple weeks, teachers gather material students need (resources, art supplies, STEM supplies), and they come to material pickup, and they just engage with families, because we know how important these connections are.”
He also shared the program’s success with social meetups or “buddy groups.”
“We have students who are becoming friends with each other, and they want to hang out,” Hessburg said. “They’ve found ways that they connect, and they just want to hang out, they just want to play together. So teachers have created these opportunities for students.”
A third element Hessburg elaborated on was the effort to create engagement with online students in their own environments.
“Just recently, [students] went on a virtual field trip. The topic for this field trip was a lesson on animal adaptations. So we’re providing opportunities for students to see thing outside of their ‘classroom’, their home,” Hessburg said.
Another teacher, he shared, came up with an outdoor scavenger hunt assignment for students to complete, allowing them to move around and explore more than just their room.
“We have to use what makes us unique,” Hessburg concluded.
According to the presentation, LaDue shared that the first and second semester enrollment in Tonka Online prior to the 2021-22 school year was 19 and 37 students, respectively. This year however, 52 new students enrolled in Tonka Online first semester, and 65 enrolled in second semester. Only one student unenrolled from the online program between first and second semester.
“Some of our Minnetonka families post-pandemic, having had an opportunity to go back to brick-and-mortar, are now saying ‘You know, this is the right fit for our family, and we’d like to make that shift’,” LaDue said.
She added that enrollment is “continuing to grow” and “word is continuing to get out”.
“I think our increases are certainly due to the efforts of our communications team led by Dr. JaQui Getty,” LaDue said.
The meeting packet shared some of the statistics from these marketing efforts, saying, “A primary goal of the district’s marketing efforts for Tonka Online has been and continues to be to build sustainable enrollment for the next school year, with a special emphasis on grades K-8. The marketing campaign for the 2023-24 school year began in November 2022 and will run through May 2023, at this point. This timeframe intentionally overlaps the critical decision times of the state open enrollment deadline and high school registration.”
“We’ve had well over a million impressions, with over 31,750 clicks from our various outreach efforts that have led people to our Tonka Online webpage,” LaDue concluded, saying there will be “ongoing and continuous” information sessions in the future.
Overall, the two reported high parent satisfaction with the Tonka Online program, quoting one parent who was asked why they enrolled in the program who answered, “Last year, it was due to (COVID-19) and uncertainties. This year we chose to stay because of the high-quality instruction,”
In the future, LaDue and Hessburg mentioned continuing to work on a material pickup system that will work for all families, acknowledging that the in-person pickup may not always work for some.
“Many of the families see it as an outing and an opportunity to connect in person with their school,” LaDue said, adding the program’s efforts to mail materials if families cannot come in person and communicate with them these pickup days well in advance.
They also shared a continued effort to perfect student and teacher feedback methods in an online format. One way being used now is to have students submit photos of their homework online, after which teachers can draw their marks on the image, much like they would when grading a physical homework assignment.
While there were a few logistical clarifications asked by the board members, they expressed that this overview of Tonka Online’s progress was helpful to see.
