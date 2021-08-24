Now open in the former Noodles & Company location at 12977 Ridgedale Drive is the fast-casual Toma Mojo Grill, bringing flavors of Spain and Portugal.
This is the first restaurant for co-owners Michael Knox and Paul Backer, having met while working at Tilia in South Minneapolis a decade ago.
The concept is something Backer has been working for several years, inspired by his love for the cuisine he enjoyed during his travels to Spain.
“It didn’t matter where you were, the food was just good,” Backer said. “A lot of it kind of felt like soulful grandmother-style cooking.”
There was no pretentiousness, he explained.
“We just let the ingredients speak for themselves,” Knox said, preparing “them simply and they taste really good.”
As portrayed in the giant logo on the wall, their game is roasted chicken.
Served various ways, the roasted chicken is marinated in their signature Mojo sauce, a secret blend of tomatoes, citrus and vinegar.
Guests can choose from sandwiches, plates or family-size platters, that are either served with chicken, pulled pork or sausage. They also offer vegetarian sausage.
“Kids seem to love our food,” Knox said.
In addition to the Mojo meat, guests can also enjoy a variety of side dishes including seasoned fries with brava sauce, fried citrus-herb brussels sprouts, pinto beans and rice, and seasoned corn on the cob.
“We’ve had great feedback on our corn-on-the-cob,” he said, noting that’s another secret recipe.
Most of their side dishes, including the corn, are vegan and gluten-friendly.
“We don’t use dairy with the exception of our bakery,” he said.
Selections from the bakery include carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, chocolate cake with ganache frosting, and chocolate chip or oatmeal raisin cookies.
Located on the west side of the building, guests can enjoy an afternoon on the shaded patio with either a local craft beer, glass of wine or one of their four house-made sangrias.
Happy hour is scheduled for 3-6 p.m.
“We’re just really excited to open up our shop in Minnetonka,” Knox said. “The neighbors have been great and we’re really excited to meet everybody.”
Toma Mojo is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week for dine-in or take-out.
More information online at www.tomamojogrill.com or through social media.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.