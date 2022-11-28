Cortney Colich originally opened the business near Minnetonka and Wayzata
The Vibe Dance and Fitness will be closing its original doors to open new ones in a bigger space in Plymouth. The business, created by Cortney Colich, first opened more than three years ago, and was originally located on the border of Minnetonka and Wayzata.
Colich shared that she has been dancing since she was about 4 years old. As a competitive dancer at a local studio, Colich went on to compete for four years on the University of Minnesota Dance Team.
“I worked for a different dance company called Innovate Dance. When I graduated college, I taught dance around the state, around the country, I’ve even taught internationally in Japan,” she said, adding that she also assistant coached high school dance at Edina High School for seven years. “So I’ve been dancing my whole life, so that’s kind of where this business stemmed from”.
Colich shared that she knew she wanted to work in dance as her career, and that she also knew she wanted to own a business and “make something of [her] own”.
“I saw some training that might be missing for high school dance team dancers who end up quitting their dance studio to just focus on dance team,” Colich said. “There’s always a need for supplemental training.”
She shared that the basis of The Vibe is just that: providing additional training to dancers and helping them work on their technique and general fitness.
“We offer weekly classes. You sign up online, and you sign up weekly. It’s kind of a drop-in style,” she explained. “We also do different clinics and intensives with high school and college dance teams.”
Colich shared that The Vibe also offers choreography services, private lessons, and a college dance team prep class to help high school students prepare for college dance.
“We also have an adult class that’s booming,” she said. “For the majority of our classes, they’re for current, training dancers. But, we just added a beginner class to our schedule, for want-to-be dancers who have never danced before, or who have very little training. And we have an adult class that’s really just for anybody interested in dance, wanting to try something new, or meet a new community of people.”
While moving to a new location was partially due to fact the old location is scheduled to be demolished, Colich shared that being forced to move to a new location might have been a blessing in disguise.
“As a business, we’re growing, we’re evolving, and my original space was everything I needed it to be when I started as a first-time business owner, but now I need more space. The Plymouth location is double the size of my original space,” she said. Colich added that this new location will feature two dance studios instead of the previous one, so multiple classes can take place at once.
“We are doing our best to just shift everything, and not take any time off,” she added.
The last class at the old location will be on Thursday, Dec. 1. The opening date at the Plymouth location is Saturday, Dec. 3.
Colich shared that the best way to get involved or learn more about The Vibe is at the website TheVibeDanceandFitness.com or the Instagram account @TheVibe_DanceFitness. “We have a really big social media following, which is just so fun as a business owner, to be able to connect with people, from different studio owners, to dancers from different states, different countries,” she said. “We really want to assist all dancers with what their goals are.
“What makes me the happiest is seeing anyone come into the studio, feel comfortable in our space, in a non-judgemental, creative space, that they can just find this confidence in themselves to do whatever they want to do.”
