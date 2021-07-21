The Tavern- Ridgedale

The Tavern’s sixth Twin Cities location will open at Ridgedale this fall in the former Bar Louie space, which closed in 2018. The Tavern, known as an upscale casual full-service dining experience, opened its first location, Tavern on France in Edina in 2009. The Minnetonka City Council approved a conditional use permit for the space at the July 12 meeting. “It’s been a rough year with COVID ... and we did lose some restaurants and establishments, but we’re coming out of it. And it’s exciting to see the vitality that this restaurant and bar will bring to Ridgedale and to our community,” said Mayor Brad Wiersum. “I think that the outdoor space that is there will be well-used by our residents and visitors to the city.” The restaurant’s menu will offer a variety of items, including build-your-own burgers, salads and pizzas.

